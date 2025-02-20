Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Defensive Free Agency Targets

I host a Pittsburgh Steelers Town Hall on the Clubhouse App every Monday at 8:30 PM Pittsburgh time. During the season, we have 12-20 folks who review Steelers games and opine on moves made during the season. We transition to the draft prospects, signing free agents and other Steelers moves in the offseason.

This past Monday, several of us discussed unrestricted free agents the Steelers should target on defense. We identified both outside free agents and several players who were on the Steelers roster in 2024. We already talked free agent targets on offense last week. And early NFL draft prospects two weeks ago.

Defensive Line

The defensive line is a top priority for Pittsburgh. We see similarities between the Steelers’ and Eagles’ defensive schemes. Philadelphia did not blitz QB Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. They relied on big, athletic defensive linemen to apply the pressure. The Steelers don’t blitz much. But other than Cam Heyward, the down linemen were ineffective at getting to the quarterback.

Brandon believes the best way to double-dip for a stronger line is by signing a premium free agent and then drafting one in the first or second round as an heir-apparent to Heyward. We do not think the Steelers should re-sign Isaiahh Loudermilk. It is time to move on.

We reviewed a list of available defensive linemen, including several that Steelers Depot respondent Ginko18 suggested in the comments on our article on offensive free agents last week. We thought Josh Sweat would be too costly. But we liked two big linemen who could control the run and penetrate the line of scrimmage on passing plays:

– Dolphins’ Poona Ford (squat presence that can control the interior, allowing Keeanu Benton to kick outside to defensive end)

– Chargers’ Teair Tart (taller interior d-tackle but more affordable)

– 49ers’ Javon Hargrave (aging and coming off an injury but worth a sniff)

Marc Mosely, thinking outside the box, likes a trade for Dexter Lawrence. But what price will the Giants demand? He likely demands a salary nearing $30 million a year.

Edge/Outside Linebackers

The edge was a much shorter conversation. The consensus was that the outside linebacker group is three deep with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. Some thought Highsmith might be tradeable for additional draft picks. But that creates too big of a hole on a defense the team is trying to hold together as they rebuild the offense.

We briefly discussed the Jets’ Hasson Reddick and the Giants’ Azeez Ojulari but ultimately decided that re-signing the recently cut Preston Smith made more sense. We also see exclusive rights free agent Jeremiah Moon re-signed for his special teams contributions.

Inside Linebackers

Another position group that seems more settled is inside linebacker. Re-signing Elandon Roberts a high priority. That would pair him with Patrick Queen again. We considered the Chiefs Nick Bolton and former Steeler Robert Spillane. But decided that the Steelers would remain internal. They could become a factor if Roberts fails to re-sign. We believe that Tyler Matakevich may have an expired shelf life. Father time is undefeated. However, one intriguing idea was Cole Holcomb, whose status remains uncertain for 2025. He’s under contract but could be a cap casualty. Perhaps the team will devise a creative solution to keep him around.

Defensive Backs

Defensive back may be another position group priority along with the line. We debated how big of a priority it should be since the Steelers have developing players like outside cornerback Cory Trice and nickel-back Beanie Bishop Jr. But we believe the Steelers cannot count on their development alone and need some help through free agency.

The Steelers have five players due to become free agents on March 12. We believe James Pierre is back for his skill as a gunner on special teams. C.J. Henderson may be an inexpensive flyer destined for the practice squad. The Steelers will need to sign an experienced outside corner to pair with Joey Porter. That could entail re-signing Donte Jackson. The Steelers would be wise to sign another nickel to supplement Bishop. Some outside free agents to consider:

– Lions’ Carlton Davis (excellent in coverage but coming off a broken jaw and misses tackles)

– Saints’ Paulson Adebo (might be the best option)

– Commanders’ Benjamin St-Juste (the budget option)

Possible nickel backs:

– Raiders’ Nate Hobbs (excellent slot corner, big upgrade if available)

– Commanders’ Noah Igninoghene (more affordable than Hobbs)

Backup Safety

The Steelers should sign a safety who can play both free and strong safety to back up Minkah Fitzpatrick and Deshon Elliot. We would let Damontae Kazee go and upgrade with a younger third safety.

– Chiefs’ Justin Reid (current starter and possibly hard to get, but what a great problem to have if Steelers could)

– Colts’ Julian Blackmon (another starter with more missed tackles)

– Dolphins’ Jevon Holland (could be the answer and cheaper coming off a down year, but new coaching may help)

Conclusion

This was the Steelers Town Hall’s initial discussion on the Steelers’ free agency prospects on defense. We think a number of the Steelers’ defensive free agents are expendable, but not Elandon Roberts and, to a lesser extent, Donte Jackson. Some may be re-signed for depth or special teams: James Pierre, C.J. Henderson, and/or Preston Smith.

As a group, we feel more confident that the Steelers can assemble a competitive roster after reviewing the draft prospects and free agent markets on both offense and defense. The draft is deep in defensive linemen and running backs, and free agency has many talented wide receivers and defensive backs. Omar Khan must put these puzzle pieces together.

It may take a couple more seasons to build a Super Bowl-level roster. But if the Steelers can keep the defense mostly intact and rebuild the offense, they could put themselves in that position if a quarterback either develops (Justin Fields) or they find a gem in the draft in 2026 or the year after.

Many thanks to Ken Sterner, Ted Webb, Brandon, Jake, Marc Mosley, Adam, Mark Bergin, and Scratch, who contributed to this discussion.

