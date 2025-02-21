Pelissero: Rams Gave Matthew Stafford’s Agent Permission To Contact Other Teams

While it still seems unlikely that the Los Angeles Rams trade QB Matthew Stafford, it sounds as if there’s been some movement on that front. Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Rams have given Matthew Stafford’s agents permission to contact other teams to figure out what a potential contract for him would look like if he is indeed traded.

“My understanding is that the Rams have been in conversation with his agent, that they’ve also given his agent permission to talk to other clubs and just figure out, hey, if he became available, if there were a trade, what would the numbers be elsewhere,” Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday.

Pelissero added that the Rams are not shopping Stafford.

“The priority is for Stafford to return to the L.A. Rams,” he said.

If trade talks around Stafford do pick up, the Steelers should be interested. Stafford would be the best quarterback available on the market, and while he’s 37 years old, he’s still playing good football. He won a playoff game with Los Angeles in 2024 before they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, and Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the regular season. He also had to play without WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua for multiple weeks as both dealt with injuries throughout the season.

Right now, the Steelers’ priority is still likely to retain one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. But until they sign one of them or Stafford commits to remaining in Los Angeles, the two will be connected. Really, the Steelers will be linked to pretty much any available starting-caliber quarterback, but Stafford would be the best available option if it does become clear that he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2025.

It’s a situation that Omar Khan is likely monitoring, and with the NFL Combine next week and agents and teams having a chance to interact in Indianapolis, it’s one that could have some movement over the next week or so. As Pelissero also noted, though, Stafford’s contract situation dragged into July last season, and if that’s the case again, it would be a surprise if the Steelers stay involved as they’ll need to have their quarterback situation figured out sooner rather than later.

Acquiring Stafford would be a major upgrade for the quarterback room right now, but it still leaves the Steelers without a clear future at the position. It’s unlikely they’ll find someone they can trust long-term this offseason regardless, and if they want to win now, Matthew Stafford is a player that the team should be interested in.