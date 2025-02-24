Pelissero: Rams Discussing ‘Trade Compensation’ With Teams For Matthew Stafford

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are surely tired of hearing about the quarterback position this offseason. They’re not the only fan base that feels that way, as the quarterback carousel is about to work itself out around the NFL. One player on Pittsburgh’s radar is the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford. Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero gave an update on trade talks regarding Stafford.
“What I would tell you is that conversations are ongoing,” Pelissero said, via Good Morning Football. “I am told the Rams also now have engaged with some of those other teams, there are multiple interested. Trade compensation has been discussed. There’s nothing imminent as of this moment. But certainly the Rams are getting their ducks in a row to make a decision sooner rather than later.”
This seems to be the time in which the rumors regarding Stafford are heating up. The Steelers are reportedly among the teams interested, making this report all the more notable. Although Pelissero notes that nothing is imminent, things are going to start to work themselves out soon with free agency just a couple of weeks away.
“Making a decision sooner rather than later would be something that would benefit everyone,” Pelissero said. “This remains a fluid situation.”
With the NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin, the NFL offseason is ready to take flight. Over the next two months, through the Combine, free agency and the draft, everyone is talking to everyone, and rumors will continue flying. Especially regarding trade talks, this is the time of the offseason when things start to get exciting.
However, the Rams don’t plan on going to the Combine this year, so there’s a variable there. Conversations regarding all the other moving parts at the position around the league are being had, though. Those moves will indirectly affect Stafford’s trade market, so there’s still a chance that these rumors pick up steam in the coming days.
One thing we know for sure is that the Steelers need a quarterback. We also know that the franchise is extremely wary of overpaying for anything in terms of a trade. With that in mind, who knows whether they’ll land Matthew Stafford or not especially considering Pelissero’s report that multiple teams are having conversations with Los Angeles. It sounds like we’ll have a better understanding on the other side of the Combine.