Pauline: Steelers Not Impressed By Draft’s Top Quarterbacks, Hope To ‘Move Forward’ With Justin Fields

The quarterback position is the one under the most scrutiny for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and based on the buzz coming out of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it’s seemingly becoming a bit clearer regarding the path forward for the Black and Gold.

According to NFL Insider Tony Pauline, the Steelers are reportedly “not impressed” with the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, which should have them eyeing drafting a quarterback on Day 2 or Day 3. Additionally, Pauline reports that the sense he’s getting is that the Steelers “hope to move forward” with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback in 2025.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have told people in Indianapolis that they are not impressed with the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft. Hence, the possibility of the team taking a signal-caller in the middle of the first round is slim to none,” Pauline writes of the Steelers and a potential first-round quarterback. “Several people who met with the team tell me the sense is that Pittsburgh hopes to move forward with Justin Fields, who they wanted to give the starting job to last season.

“Of course, that means they have to sign the 2021 first-round pick to a contract, as Fields is slated for free agency.”

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Steelers are reportedly not impressed by the top quarterbacks in the draft class. Compared to recent years, it’s a weaker draft class at the quarterback position, with the likes of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the top options, and names like Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Louisville’s Tyler Shough generating buzz as potential first rounders.

Team president and owner Art Rooney II stated earlier in the offseason that the preference for the Steelers ahead of the season was to re-sign one of Fields or Russell Wilson, and GM Omar Khan left the option open for either one to be back as the quarterback for the Steelers.

Fields has been the popular choice among media members and the fanbase when it comes down to him or Wilson. Fields is just 26 years old and showed some good signs of growth at the position last season in just six starts, going 4-2 on the season. In those six starts, Fields took care of the football, throwing just one interception. He added five touchdown passes and had another five rushing touchdowns, giving the Steelers a significant boost in the red zone.

But there were some concerns with him and his inability to push the all down the field in the passing game, and was struggling to read the field pre-snap at times.

Fields should get more time in Pittsburgh, especially in an Arthur Smith offense that can build around his strengths and utilize his running abilities, particularly in the red zone. He’s the best fit for the scheme, at least among him or Wilson. He’s younger and has more upside right now, too.

As Pauline pointed out though, if the Steelers want to move forward with Fields, they need to get a deal done. Right now, there hasn’t been much noise regarding a deal coming together ahead of the start of free agency. Insiders still believe Fields will be the guy, but actions speak louder than words.