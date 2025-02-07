Pair Of Steelers HOF Eligible For First Time In 2026

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro make up a list of first-time players eligible for the Hall of Fame for the 2026 class. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a list of notable names who could be on the HOF ballot next year with both Steelers’ linemen included.

First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 include: 🏈Larry Fitzgerald

🏈Drew Brees

🏈Philip Rivers

🏈Jason Witten

🏈Frank Gore

🏈Julian Edelman

🏈Maurkice Pouncey

🏈LeSean McCoy

🏈Thomas Davis

🏈Greg Olsen

🏈Alex Smith

🏈Dez Bryant

🏈Stephen Gostkowski… pic.twitter.com/5n2VjFfoG8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2025

Pouncey has the better chance of the two. A nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, he continued a long line of great Steelers’ centers. Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2010, Pouncey started his rookie year and didn’t look back. The only thing that ever tripped him up were injuries, including a broken leg in 2015 that turned into a staph infection that required multiple surgeries. Despite the seriousness of the injury, Pouncey went on to make the Pro Bowl his next five seasons and was named second-team All-Pro in 2018 along with his first-team selections in 2011 and 2014.

Pro Football Reference’s HOF Monitor gives Pouncey a Hall of Fame score of 75.2, below the Hall’s average but eighth in NFL history. Despite his accolades, it’s generally difficult for offensive linemen to get into the Hall on the first ballot. Alan Faneca had to wait years and carried a stronger resume than Pouncey.

Evolving Hall of Fame rules also are shrinking classes. Just four players were inducted into 2025, now needing to reach an 80-percent threshold similar to baseball. Finalists not elected this year are also automatically finalists for 2026, shrinking the numbers of new names who can be added.

DeCastro followed Pouncey two years later. Pittsburgh’s first-round selection in 2012, his rookie season was largely wiped out by a knee injury similar to the one OT Troy Fautanu suffered in 2024. But DeCastro rebounded in 2013 and was named to six Pro Bowls and two All-Pros, selected to the former in each of his final six seasons. Injuries cut his career short after the 2020 season.

Given the long list of players already eligible for the Hall, including WR Hines Ward and EDGE James Harrison, along with big-name first-timers like QB Drew Brees, WR Larry Fitzgerald, and TE Jason Witten, it’ll be an upset if any Steeler can make their way into a finalist spot in 2026, let alone be selected for a gold jacket and Canton bust. Pittsburgh’s best bet for its next Hall of Famer may come in 2027 when QB Ben Roethlisberger is eligible. WR Antonio Brown will also be eligible but how voters view his career, on and off the field, will be interesting.