Pair Of Potential Steelers Targets Highlighted As ‘Stock Down’ Players At Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the most important parts of the NFL calendar. Sure, everything is working toward winning a Super Bowl, but the Combine is a huge part of evaluating prospects who teams are looking at to build a championship roster.

It can be a springboard for lesser-known prospects, or it can be a sinkhole. And unfortunately for a couple of potential targets for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Combine may have put them on unsteady ground.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter wrote his Stock Up, Stock Down for Day 1 of the Combine, and Kentucky DT Deone Walker and Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr. were both featured on the ‘Stock Down’ side.

“Paul was a productive player at Arkansas and Ole Miss, but his combine workout did not help his case to be a Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) pick,” wrote Reuter. “His arm measured 29 7/8 inches, shorter than desired at the position. Paul’s 4.63-second 40, 1.62-second 10-yard split and 9-9 broad jump won’t make it any easier for scouts to overlook his lack of size (6-1, 222 pounds). He showed average stop-start ability and transition from a backpedal, too.”

Paul had an informal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine, one of six linebackers the Steelers at least checked on in some capacity. He played in 40 college games, 28 for Arkansas and 12 for Ole Miss. His final year of college, his lone year at Ole Miss, was his best. He had 88 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, four passes knocked down, one interception and one forced fumble.

There’s no question that Paul was productive, especially at Ole Miss. But his weigh-in, when combined with his workout numbers, does not bode well for his prospects as a Day 2 pick. Paul’s career certainly isn’t over before it starts, but he would have preferred a better day in Indianapolis.

As for Walker, his size may be working against him when it comes to the on-field drills at the Combine. He’s a massive human being, checking in at 6’7″ and 331 pounds at Combine weigh-ins. And it’s hard to believe, but that’s down by nine pounds from when he weighed in at the Senior Bowl, per Reuter. But that weight impacts how well he can move in open areas.

“He did not attempt a 40-yard dash on Thursday, and his movement looked stilted during position drills,” Reuter wrote. “I give him credit for putting forth effort during the workout, but it’s clear he lacks the bend to lower his pad level. Chasing plays outside the box could be a tough ask for him.”

Well, at that weight, most teams are probably concerned about how well Walker performs inside the box. He could still be a phenomenal nose tackle in Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense. When Nate Kosko scouted Walker for Steelers Depot, he called Walker a “high-energy player.” That lines up with Reuter’s assessment of his effort in the drills. And at that size, energy and effort should be appreciated.

Will the Combine affect either prospect’s chance of making it in the NFL? Only time will tell. Perhaps they’ll drop further than they anticipated. That could hurt their long-term chances. Or it could put a chip on their shoulders, leading to renewed effort both on and off the field.

But no doubt, the Steelers will continue to keep a close eye on both of these prospects even after the Combine is over. They certainly need help on the defensive line, especially. And perhaps Walker dropping some might make him into a steal later in the draft. Then he could really work on learning Cameron Heyward’s pass rush technique from Heyward himself.