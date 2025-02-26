Oregon DL Derrick Harmon Models His Game After Cam Heyward. He Might End Up Joining Him.

Top Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon looks up to Pittsburgh Steelers’ veteran Cam Heyward. By the time April’s draft is through, Harmon might be looking across at him, too. One of several potential first-round prospects on the Pittsburgh Steelers radar, Harmon says he admires Heyward’s storied NFL career.

“How he plays the run,” Harmon told reporters at the Combine, including our own Joe Clark, when asked what he admired about Heyward’s game. If I wanna watch the run tape, I’ll turn on Cam Heyward.”

More than a decade ago, Heyward stood in Harmon’s shoes. A big, burly, and powerful defensive lineman hoping to hear his name called on night one. An elbow injury hindered Heyward’s pre-draft opportunities but the Steelers relied on his stellar Ohio State tape and a separate pre-draft workout after his Pro Day that sold Pittsburgh. They drafted him 31st overall.

Harmon is on the first-round fringe. Not due to injury but a deep defensive line class that could have a dozen players selected in the Top 50. He spent most of his career at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for 2024, a seamless transition that saw him register career-bests in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (five).

Versatility is a feather in his cap, capable of playing anywhere on an NFL defensive line.

“I feel like I’m very versatile,” Harmon said. “I could play from the zero to five. I feel I could put that on the tape this year.”

Per Pro Football Focus, he predominantly played in the B-gap (353 snaps) between tackle and guard and head-up on tackles (188 snaps), the latter something he didn’t often do at Michigan State.

Already, Harmon’s had a formal Combine meeting with Pittsburgh, enjoying his conversation with Mike Tomlin and company.

“That’s a guy you can sit down and have a hour talk with. Two hour talk with. Just talk ball, talk life, and great guy to talk to.”

Harmon expects to weigh in around the 315-317 pound range for his on-field workout Thursday. His testing may not be top-mark but his tape does all the talking. Our scouting report compared him to Leonard Williams while Harmon cited Heyward and DT Chris Jones as two comparable players to his style.

“Chris Jones, how he just grab wrist, grab elbow. So I feel like that comes natural to me, just like it comes natural to him.”

Natural is a good way to describe Harmon’s fit in Pittsburgh. Come September, maybe it’s him and Heyward defending the run for a new-look Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line.