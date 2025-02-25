Omar Khan Identifies Strongest Position Groups Of 2025 Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – Every draft class has a slightly different flavor, with varied levels of top-end talent and depth, and a different focus on which position groups offer the most potential. The 2024 NFL Draft featured several first-round quarterbacks while the 2025 QB group is nowhere near as strong, for example. But what this class lacks in quarterback talent, it makes up for in talent elsewhere. Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan listed off some of the strongest groups during his media availability at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

“It’s early, but I’ll say it’s a good draft. There’s a lot of talented players here and guys that can help us,” Khan said. “The defensive line group and the DB group and the running back group, the edge guys, and the o-line. There’s some good players at all those groups.”

I recently took a swing at ranking the Steelers’ top roster needs for the 2025 season, and four of their top six needs (by my estimation) were listed by Khan.

The defensive line and running back groups are easily the two best in this draft class. Larry Ogunjobi is likely to be a cap casualty, and Cameron Heyward will be turning 36 years old in May. Depending on how the Steelers approach the position in free agency, it might make sense to double dip on d-linemen in the draft to capitalize on the talents of this group.

Running back is an interesting one to watch, too. More and more mock drafts have the Steelers grabbing a back in the first round with various draftniks linking them to Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton. That obviously depends on whether they re-sign Najee Harris, with whom Khan left the door open to possibly doing business.

Would the Steelers really go down the path of another first-round RB again? Given the depth in this class, that wouldn’t make a ton of sense to me. But the Steelers are a run-first team, and a good running back means more to them than some other teams. I will say, they are much better set up for a first-round RB than they were with Harris four years ago with a younger and more talented offensive line.

The defensive backs group has plenty of talent as well, and the Steelers could look at drafting both a corner and a safety. They only drafted one defensive back last year and Ryan Watts suffered a major neck injury that forced him to undergo offseason surgery not long ago. Donte Jackson could be brought back, and Cory Trice Jr. was solid in limited action, but they need a bona fide starter opposite Joey Porter Jr.

Safety remains an under-the-radar need with Damontae Kazee a pending free agent. They have basically zero depth behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.

I wouldn’t expect them to be in the market for an edge rusher, but it was notable to me that Khan mentioned the offensive line. The Steelers have invested a ton in the group over the last couple years, but it still hasn’t turned into a strength of the team.

Could they look at bringing in competition for Broderick Jones to also give them some tackle depth? Could they get ahead of the need at guard with Isaac Seumalo entering the final season of his contract? Don’t count out offensive line moves as the Steelers continue to focus on play in the trenches. Brian Baldinger even floated the possibility of the Steelers quietly having interest in one of the top FA offensive linemen.

It was also somewhat notable that Khan didn’t list the wide receiver group in this year’s draft. The Steelers definitely have a need there, and the free agent market isn’t loaded with talent outside of some trade possibilities.

Could the lack of WR talent in the draft force them to take one that they like in the first or second round? Or could it push them toward making a trade for somebody like Cooper Kupp or Deebo Samuel? I think all of those things are distinct possibilities as Khan admitted the WR group wasn’t good enough last season.

Either way, the strength of this draft aligns pretty well with the Steelers’ needs. There should be plenty of opportunities to upgrade their roster, and Omar Khan still believes the team is close to having a chance at its ultimate goal of a Super Bowl championship.