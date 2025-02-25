Omar Khan Describes What Steelers Are Looking For In A Quarterback

The biggest question for the Pittsburgh Steelers is who their starting quarterback will be in 2025. There’s a lot of speculation about who the Steelers will target, with many veteran options available. However, it feels like the most likely outcome is that they will retain either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. However, nothing is set in stone. Omar Khan did give a slight hint at what the Steelers are looking for in a quarterback Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“We’re looking for a winner,” Khan said to reporters. “We’re looking for the guys to help us win the championship.”

It’s unclear what exactly the Steelers define as a “winner,” but it likely means they’ll be targeting one of more accomplished veteran free agents. That was the case last year. After Kenny Pickett didn’t take a step forward, they signed Russell Wilson. While Wilson had been disappointing over the last few years, he still has a decorated resumé. That clearly enticed the Steelers.

With the Steelers, Wilson got a chance to try to revive his career, but the results were middling. He started off hot, only to cool off when the games mattered the most. Still, it sounds like the Steelers could have interest in retaining him. Part of that could be because of his experience winning in the playoffs.

There are a few other notable winners who could be on the market. Aaron Rodgers will reportedly be cut by the New York Jets in the coming weeks. The Steelers are well-aware of Rodgers’ Super Bowl victory, being that he defeated them in Super Bowl XLV. That game was a long time ago, but perhaps the memories from it could cause the Steelers target Rodgers.

Matthew Stafford is another Super Bowl-winning quarterback who could be on the move. He’s still under contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but they could look to trade him. Rumors have suggested that the Steelers could be interested in acquiring Stafford. He might be the only one who could truly elevate their ceiling.

A winner might not necessarily mean a player who led his team to a championship, though. Fields has far less experience than those other players, but he was a winner with the Steelers last year, leading them to a 4-2 start. Maybe that was enough for the team to feel comfortable rolling with him under center.

Khan’s words could even point to a quarterback in the draft who can instantly help the Steelers win. It’s a vague term that doesn’t reveal their hand too much. However, it does indicate that they intend to do their absolute best to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025. For any fans wanting the Steelers to tank for a better draft pick, it looks like you’ll have to keep waiting.