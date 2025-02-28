Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka Grew Up Russell Wilson Fan, Had ‘Great’ Combine Meeting With Steelers

Growing up a Seattle Seahawks fan in the Pacific Northwest, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka had a front-row seat for some of the best seasons of quarterback Russell Wilson’s career as Wilson — a third-round pick out of Wisconsin in the 2012 NFL Draft — led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title and an appearance in another.

Now, he might get the chance to play with him in the NFL, depending on what shakes out this offseason. That could even be in Pittsburgh, where Emeka Egbuka — speaking to reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Friday — told Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle that he had a “great” interview with the Steelers, which was a formal meeting, and that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is an “amazing guy.”

Emeka Egbuka has been a popular name connected to the Steelers throughout the pre-draft process. Pittsburgh has a significant need at receiver, and Egbuka brings a well-rounded skill set to the position. He has the versatility to play inside and outside, is a willing blocker, is tough after the catch, and has an unselfish attitude.

That’s something the Steelers need, which has Egbuka a logical connection to the Black and Gold.

Egbuka has been mocked to the Steelers a number of times, with the likes of ESPN’s Matt Miller and Mel Kiper Jr., Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, and more slotting him to the Steelers at No. 21 overall. His selection would plug a major hole for the Steelers alongside George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, and depending on what happens at the quarterback position, could give him a chance to play with his favorite quarterback from his childhood.

“I’m a huge Seahawks fan, so growing up my entire life, Russell Wilson was kind of our guy,” Emeka Egbuka said when asked who his top three quarterbacks are to watch in the NFL. “He’s awesome.”

While Wilson was lighting it up with the Seahawks, making them a perennial contender in the mid-to-late 2010s, Egbuka was putting together a star high school career, earning the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year award before heading to Ohio State as a five-star recruit.

At Ohio State, Egbuka found himself in some loaded receiver rooms with bigger names than him, including Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith, but Egbuka set program records with 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns on 205 receptions. He twice had 1,000-yard seasons, too, becoming only the second Ohio State receiver in history to do so.

Now, he’ll head to the NFL with a great resume, the ability to play inside and outside, and an unselfish attitude that is all about the team and winning games, his own numbers be damned.

Knowing that, it makes sense why the Steelers are showing interest, and why Emeka Egbuka would be a good fit for the Black and Gold. It would make it even better for Egbuka if the man he was catching passes from in Pittsburgh was Russell Wilson.