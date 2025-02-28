It’s Official: Matthew Stafford Staying With Rams, Steelers’ QB Search Goes Elsewhere

The Los Angeles Rams have finalized an agreement to keep QB Matthew Stafford with the team. He won’t be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders, or anywhere else, according to multiple reports.

The #Rams and QB Matthew Stafford can’t quit each other just yet. The two sides are closing in on a deal for Stafford to return to LA. After talks with the #Raiders & #Giants, Stafford ends up taking less than he would’ve gotten elsewhere to stay. pic.twitter.com/UYZjjAXkYI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2025

The news was quickly confirmed by the Rams’ Twitter account.

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF pic.twitter.com/0uaAiGsWTa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2025

It ends several weeks of trade rumors and speculation that Stafford could be on the move. The sticking point has been over re-working his 2025 contract to get him paid in line with what other top quarterbacks are making. It seems like the Rams and Stafford were able to come to an agreement, though details aren’t immediately known.

Stafford and Rams head coach Sean McVay reportedly met today in an attempt to come to a consensus and the belief was the odds of them working out an agreement were rising. Evidently, they did.

The Steelers were rumored to have interest with ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently saying he could see a trade “happening” to Pittsburgh. But buzz over the possibility cooled off throughout the week with the Raiders and New York Giants gaining more steam as trade suitors.

Ultimately, the best thing for Stafford and the Rams was to remain an item. Los Angeles is one of the top teams in the NFC and nearly made this year’s Championship Game and Stafford had no good reason to move his family and start in a new city on a less competitive team.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback search turns elsewhere, likely staying internally to decide between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.