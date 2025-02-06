‘Not Scared Of Going Elsewhere:’ Kelly Stafford Talks Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation for 2025 is up in the air with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to become free agents in March. There aren’t a ton of solid veteran options available, but Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford has been floated as a potential trade candidate, and his wife, Kelly, added some fuel to that fire on her podcast The Morning After.

“We want to be here,” she said of Los Angeles. “But I’m not scared of going elsewhere, and I don’t think he is either. If someone doesn’t feel valued, then I’m like, let’s go on an adventure.”

Stafford won Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles, and he has led the team to the postseason each of the last two years. In 2024, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns without two of his top receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, for multiple weeks as both dealt with injuries.

If the Steelers go out and get a veteran quarterback, Stafford would undoubtedly be the best they could do. He would instantly give a boost to Pittsburgh’s offense, and he proved this past season with the absence of both Kupp and Nacua that he can work with a receiver room that isn’t full of stars. George Pickens would be an immediate weapon for Stafford, and the Steelers will add to their receiving corps this offseason.

It still feels unlikely that Stafford is dealt this offseason, as the Rams have been in contention and moving on from their starting quarterback wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense. But Los Angeles is looking to deal WR Cooper Kupp, and it could go into a mini-rebuild if it decides to deal Stafford. If he becomes available, the Steelers would likely be interested, as he would represent an upgrade over both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The problem is that Stafford isn’t a real long-term solution — he’ll be 37 next season — but the Steelers likely aren’t going to find a long-term starter this offseason unless Fields can prove he can be that guy, if he’s re-signed.

While Matthew Stafford hasn’t said anything publicly about wanting to be traded, his wife’s comments are certainly interesting, and his status is going to be worth monitoring over the next few weeks.