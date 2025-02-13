‘No Chance:’ Source Tells Jaguars Beat Writer Trading Trevor Lawrence To Steelers Is ‘Ridiculous’ 

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t poised to leave Duval anytime soon. Despite a Thursday morning report indicating the Pittsburgh Steelers made an offer to trade for him, Jaguars beat reporter Michael DiRocco spilled cold water on the idea Jacksonville would even consider moving him.

“Regarding recent report that Steelers have inquired about a trade for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, a Jaguars source said there’s “no chance” they’ll trade Lawrence and called the idea “ridiculous.”

Thursday morning, Ryan Burr tweeted that the Steelers had not only called the Jaguars about Lawrence but were prepared to trade their 2025 first- and second-round picks to acquire him. Given that the Jaguars don’t currently have a general manager, just hired their head coach, and would take a massive dead-money hit trading Lawrence this year, the odds of the Steelers sending a formal offer seemed low.

During his introductory press conference, new head coach and offensive guru Liam Coen said the team was all-in on building around Lawrence.

“This will all be about Trevor right now,” Coen said.

Owner Shahid Khan echoed the sentiment during the same presser, detailing that a large part of the interview process focused on building up Lawrence and by extension, the team.

“Our commitment to Trevor, I think, is well-known,” Khan said. “We believe in him. So we started with that.”

In June 2024, Lawrence signed a $275 million deal with the Jaguars. Per Over the Cap, Jacksonville would have a dead money hit of $100 million if he was traded prior to June 1.

Perhaps it’s plausible the Steelers called the Jaguars to at least inquire about Lawrence. Due diligence never hurts and Pittsburgh would be wise to explore all options at quarterback, aligning with reports that have suggested similar. But the odds of actually trading for Lawrence were near zero and it seems unlikely talks would’ve advanced far enough for Pittsburgh to place a formal trade offer in Jacksonville’s lap. It’s clear the Jaguars have no interest in trading him and for good reason.