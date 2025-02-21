NFL Officially Investigating Ravens K Justin Tucker, Interviewing Accusers

The NFL is formally investigating Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker, who has been accused of sexual harassment and lewd behavior by more than a dozen massage therapists, according to a Friday ESPN report. In conjunction with the Baltimore Banner, which broke the story last month, the league is speaking with at least three of Tucker’s accusers.

Per ESPN.

“Investigators for the NFL have been in Baltimore speaking to some of the women who have accused Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct, a source told ESPN.

Three women have spoken with investigators, with another two scheduled to do so, according to a Baltimore Banner report.”

Tucker has denied all allegations. The incidents reportedly took place between 2012 and 2016. Initially, six massage therapists came forward with their claims with several more who have followed. In total, 16 massage therapists claim Tucker acted inappropriately during massages, including intentionally exposing himself during the sessions.

So far, the Ravens have offered little comment beyond acknowledging the claims and situation. Head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta are slated to speak to the media Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine where they will surely be asked for comment.

Tucker has played for the Ravens since 2012 and has been one of the league’s best kickers over that span, making seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams, and the All-Decade 2020 team. His 2024 season was his worst, missing eight field goals and two extra points with a 73.3 field-goal percentage, easily the lowest of his career. Though the timeline is unclear, Tucker was aware of the allegations before they became public and perhaps that served as one reason for his poor season.

Criminal charges are unlikely to be brought but the NFL’s personal conduct policy doesn’t require them in order to hand out discipline. If anything, a lack of criminal investigation could speed up any league punishment, the NFL often waiting for criminal dealings to conclude before weighing in. If the claims against Tucker are found credible, the league could suspend him just as it did Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who missed 11 games of the 2022 season.