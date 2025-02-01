NFL Execs Fully Expect Tee Higgins To Command More Than $30 Million Per Season

If the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to take a run at Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins this offseason, they better be ready to open their wallets like never before. With free agency officially kicking off next month, Higgins is not just the top free-agent receiver but the top free agent of the entire class. The NFL expects him to get paid accordingly.

Tucked at the bottom of a draft-focused article from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is a poll of NFL executives, with the majority believing Higgins gets north of $30 million per season.

“The over/under on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins‘ market is $30 million per season, and the majority of team personnel that I spoke with believe he’ll hit or clear the over. The lowest estimate I heard was somewhere slightly above DeVonta Smith‘s three-year, $75 million deal. The rest saw him breaking into the $30 million range, based on his status as a No. 1-caliber receiver and the number of teams desperate for pass-catching help.”

There remains the possibility of Higgins re-signing with the Bengals. Still, even the organization admitted it would be “hard” to retain him and pay Ja’Marr Chase, who is set to become the league’s highest-paid receiver by the start of the 2025 season.

Higgins is coming off a solid season despite missing time due to an injury. In just 12 games, he posted 73 receptions, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns, better numbers than any Steeler posted in 2024. He starred in a Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos, finding the end zone three times, including the game-winning score. Higgins’ performances against the Steelers were quieter but still productive, combining for nine receptions, 123 yards, and one touchdown in two meetings.

Adding Higgins would be a radical move and blow away LB Patrick Queen’s $11 million average yearly value that makes him the highest-paid external free agent ever signed by the Steelers. Not only would Higgins’ yearly value be enormous, but the deal’s structure would likely also break precedent. Given his status as a top free agent, he’ll want a base salary guaranteed past the second year, something the Steelers only do with quarterbacks and highest-paid players at their position (T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick). Higgins will be a rich man, but he won’t be No. 1.

That could be the biggest obstacle to landing Higgins, even more so than the sheer salary. With Higgins set to have plenty of suitors, it would be an upset if Pittsburgh could pull off the deal. Their best consolation prize would see him exit the AFC North, allowing their defense to focus total attention on Chase without having to worry about Higgins being left 1v1 in their two regular-season matchups against the Bengals.