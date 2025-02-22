NFL Draft Expert Previews 2025 QB Class

The 2025 NFL Draft is deep at multiple positions. That helps the Steelers, who could use some extra talent at receiver, running back, and a couple of areas on the defense. One thing this year’s class isn’t rich in is quarterbacks. With the 21st overall pick, Pittsburgh doesn’t have a chance to draft one in the first round. The class isn’t deep at the position in the later rounds, so the Steelers aren’t in the easiest position regarding the 2025 QB class.

NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah was asked about several quarterbacks during a conference call on Thursday. The first one he spoke about was Jaxson Dart.

“I have him in the 40’s; he’s my third quarterback there,” Jeremiah said regarding Dart.

If any quarterback outside of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders has a shot of being drafted in the first round, it’s Dart. Recently, he was even mocked by the Steelers in the first round at No. 21. However, that may be more due to the fact that quarterbacks usually always have higher draft stock than other positions. The 2025 QB class is no different. Jeremiah does think Dart makes more sense later in the draft, although he may not make it to the third round.

“Ideally, you’d love to get ’em in the third round,” Jeremiah said. “I think Dart will be gone by then.”

Dart isn’t the only prospect worth considering in the draft, though.

“He’s a touch thrower,” Jeremiah said of Will Howard out of Ohio State. “He’s quick to get to number three in his read. The big question’s just going to be the arm strength. Had a couple brain cramps during the year, but I thought he cleaned all that stuff up.”

Howard forced his way into this conversation with his play late in the year. He had some tough moments earlier in the season, including running the clock out in their loss against Oregon and a shocking defeat to Michigan. However, he looked excellent in the playoffs. Howard got his revenge on Oregon and also beat Tennessee, Texas, and Notre Dame on the way to a national title.

Howard should go later than Dart. However, he may be the next quarterback off the board, so Dart’s draft position could impact him greatly. If the Steelers looked to take him, the third round feels like a good starting point. The next quarterback Jeremiah spoke of was Tyler Shough out of Louisville.

“He’s got four degrees, so he’s probably gonna be as well-educated as anybody on your football team,” Jeremiah said of Shough. He can drive the balk. He’s big and strong, he’s another one that can get to number three in the progression, he can throw off balance, he’s got a lot of arm talent. There’s a lot to like there.”

You might wonder how a college football player could possibly manage to have four degrees while playing football at a high level. The answer is that Shough will turn 26 in his rookie season and spend seven years in college. He does do some things well, but it’s unlikely Pittsburgh would look to him as a starter. To put things in perspective, Justin Fields is only about half a year older than Shough, so the Steelers would look to him before deciding on Shough, one would think.

Next, Jeremiah spoke about Quinn Ewers out of Texas.

“I know he wasn’t healthy this year,” Jeremiah said. “But he did not take the step I was hoping he would take. He is still young at 21. He’s got quick feet, quick release, but he just got in a lot of bad habits.”

On paper, Ewers did a successful job at Texas. With Arch Manning looming in the shadows behind him, he managed to take the Longhorns to consecutive semi-final appearances in the College Football Playoff. However, he didn’t show much promise, and as Jeremiah said, he picked up bad habits. Ultimately, he just needs to be more consistent in his throws and decision-making. He is only 21, so there is time for him to improve those.

Finally, the last quarterback Jeremiah evaluated was Kyle McCord out of Syracuse.

“Quick feet, quick eyes,” Jeremiah said of McCord. “You see some RPO (run-pass-option) stuff there, he’s accurate, he’s got a touch down the field, he can gas it up and give you some velocity when needed.”

McCord struggled at Ohio State in 2023 and transferred to Syracuse, where he looked much more comfortable. He has a pretty well-rounded skill set, which could help him become a game-manager type of quarterback. However, he can sometimes try to be too aggressive with his decisions, which gets him into trouble. None of McCord’s traits look especially promising, but he can do many things well and be a solid backup option.