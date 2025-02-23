NFL Considers Key Rule Changes For 2025 Season

Though no rules will be changed or fully examined right now, the NFL is already mulling key tweaks to several rules for the 2025 NFL season. As shared by NFL.com’s Judy Battista, league competition co-chairman Rich McKay walked through a host of possible alterations for next season, varying from the new dynamic kickoff to replay assist.

Per Battista, McKay says the committee will consider changing the kickoff or touchback spot in order to entice more returns.

— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 23, 2025

The league made arguably its most dramatic rule change in decades with the dynamic kickoff borrowed from spring and international leagues. The intent of the rule was two-fold: make the game safer by reducing the number of full-speed collisions between coverage and return team and increase the sheer number of kick returns that bottomed out in 2023.

By all accounts, the league made strides in both. Concussions were reduced while the league registered 920 kick returns in 2024, up from 587 in 2023. Still, the league is looking for additional ways to incentivize returns. Moving kickers back would make it harder to kick deep into or through the end zone, inevitably leading to more returns. Similarly, making the touchback the 35 instead of the 30 (there are exceptions where touchbacks can be at the 20 but they are rare), will cause teams to be less willing to settle for the touchback and bank on allowing a return that won’t come out as far.

While most teams had increased success with the rule change, the Steelers were one of four teams who regressed despite signing Cordarrelle Patterson hours after the proposal was passed.

Onside kicks could receive a refresh, too.

— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 23, 2025

The new rules make surprise onside kicks impossible but the NFL also prevented teams from attempting onside kicks until a team was trailing in the fourth quarter. Procedures aside, the rate of onside kicks being recovered are incredibly low, leading some to suggest scrapping the play with a 4th-and-forever scenario where a team keeps possession should they convert. The rule has been proposed but never passes. It’s not clear what tweaks the league is considering this time, though McKay noted the 4th down offensive substitute is likely to be again discussed.

After another year of controversy, replay assist is on the ballot to be expanded. McKay told Battista it was a focus of Sunday’s discussion.

— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 23, 2025

The most arguable need is for replay assist to be able to add a penalty. Currently, it can only take a call away. With a high number of missed face masks and other infractions, being able to correct missed calls is equally as important as correcting incorrectly flagged fouls.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin has part of the competition committee since 2013. The group will hold its official meeting next month to vote on any changes.