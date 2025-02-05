Myles Garrett Explains Trade Request

In big news to begin the week that rivals a Super Bowl storyline, Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett officially asked for a trade. Reportedly bubbling behind the scenes for weeks, Garrett publicly shared the message on social media Monday.

In his first interview since the trade, Garrett spoke about why he wants out.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” Garrett said to Rich Eisen on Eisen’s show. “It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups. I have a lot of respect for them but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future. I feel like the window for us athletes is only so broad.”

The Browns superstar shook up Super Bowl week by announcing his trade request — @Flash_Garrett told us why now? And did he really seek council from another famous Ohioan?#NFL #DawgPound @KingJames #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/W5Gr6CURpJ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 5, 2025

Garrett detailed that the last month has been full of conversations with his inner circle and the team. He spoke with his parents, agents, and even consulted Ohio native LeBron James about the path he should take. Garrett also made clear he’s kept in contact with the Browns every step of the way.

“This wasn’t something I blindsided with my opinion,” he said. “I took my time before sending it outright to them. I wanted to do right by them.”

Seeking a championship-contending team, Garrett hopes the team now does right to him. According to multiple reports, Garrett’s trade request isn’t a bluff for a bigger payday. After winning just one postseason game in Cleveland, he wants to experience a playoff run. So far, the closest he’s come to a Lombardi Trophy was sitting next to a replica of one with Eisen. The Browns aren’t expected to be in that position in 2025 thanks to a mess of a roster and reeling from the disaster the Deshaun Watson trade has become.

Though not said by Garrett, perhaps OT Joe Thomas’s career played a role. Thomas was fiercely loyal to the Browns but never went to the playoffs with them, let alone winning a postseason game. Thomas had a Hall of Fame career but it’s a mark on his legacy.

Garrett didn’t specify which team he wants to be traded to but noted there are plenty of options.

“There are definitely contenders on the AFC side and NFC side,” he said. “I’m not glued to anyone at the certain moment.”

The Washington Commanders have been a popular landing spot idea. A win-now team with cap space, the need for an A-tier pass rusher, and connection to DC Joe Whitt Jr. (who was in Cleveland in 2019) makes them a logical landing spot. But the Browns’ phone will be ringing off the hook from many teams even if they reportedly have zero desire to trade Garrett. With a media tour following the request, Garrett’s keeping the heat on. Watching Garrett exit the AFC North, let alone the AFC, would make the Steelers a happy bunch.