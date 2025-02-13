Monson: Deebo Samuel’s ‘Different Skills’ Make Him Good Fit For Steelers

Much of the buzz surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers has to deal with who their quarterback will be. However, that isn’t the only position they need to upgrade. Wide receiver is a glaring need for the Steelers. George Pickens played well last year, but outside of them, the Steelers struggled to find another consistent pass catcher. San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is reportedly on the trade block this offseason, and analyst Sam Monson of The 33rd Team believes Pittsburgh could be a good fit for Samuel.

“Adding different skills to that receiver corps is a good thing, regardless of who the quarterback ends up being,” Monson said Wednesday on his podcast, Check the Mic. “It’s a good thing if you end up getting a new high-end quarterback who can now take advantage of these weapons.

“It’s also a good thing if you have a limited quarterback who needs to be propped up by the receiving talent around him. If it’s just George Pickens doing the propping, that’s an issue. If it’s George Pickens plus a Deebo who also adds dynamism to your backfield, it’s a little bit stale. I think Deebo does still fit in Pittsburgh.”

Samuel is a very different player compared to Pickens. While Pickens is a deep threat that wins contested catches, Samuel is a more unique player. He’s at his best with the ball in his hand. Calling him a gadget player might be too simple of a designation. There should be manufactured touches for Samuel, but that’s because of how strong he is after the catch.

Unfortunately, the last few seasons have hurt Samuel’s value. He posted an elite 2021 campaign and wasn’t awful in 2023, but last year was brutal for him. In 15 games, he only posted 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. He might not be the same player he once was.

However, Samuel could still be a valuable addition to the Steelers for the right price. It might be worth the risk if they can acquire him for a Day 3 draft pick. He might make for a fine compliment to Pickens. While the 49ers might have a better offensive system than the Steelers, Arthur Smith could find creative ways to use Samuel.

While most of the rumors last year surrounded his teammate, Brandon Aiyuk, the Steelers reportedly also had some interest in trading for Samuel. There might be some dots to connect between the two parties. That could be a deal they circle back on.

Whatever happens, the Steelers need to make receiver one of their top priorities this offseason. Monson is correct that whatever quarterback they employ this year will be better positioned to succeed with better weapons. Samuel and Pickens could be a dynamic duo.