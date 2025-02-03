Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: February 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason, where the pre-draft process ramps up. Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. It’s never too early to go through mock-draft scenarios and project players whom the Steelers may be interested in, given their needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) KENNETH GRANT/DL/MICHIGAN

The Steelers need to bulk up their defensive line, and a prime candidate they could target on Day 1 on the draft is Michigan DL Kenneth Grant. The 6-3, 339-pound junior is a menace in the middle, having posted 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks this past season.

Grant is a stout run defender who possesses the size and strength to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack. He also has sneaky athleticism at that size, making him a competent pass rusher as well. Pairing Grant with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton would give Pittsburgh a formidable trio inside to bolster a run defense that struggled at the end of the season.

ROUND 2 (#52 OVERALL) ELIC AYOMANOR/WR/STANFORD

The Steelers need to add another playmaker at wide receiver, and Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor could be that guy on Day 2. The 6-2, 210-pound redshirt sophomore burst onto the scene in 2023, going over the 1,000-yard mark in his first season of playing time.

Ayomanor has good size for the position and knows how to use it, being able to win 50/50 balls while excelling as a red-zone threat. He also runs routes well for his size, playing like a smaller receiver in that sense. A well-rounded pass catcher who also is a plus blocker in the run game, Ayomanor would give Pittsburgh a reliable pass catcher to pair with George Pickens on the outside.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) DARIEN PORTER/CB/IOWA STATE

The Steelers could look to add to their defensive backfield regardless of if they bring back CB Donte Jackson. One player who is on the rise since the Senior Bowl is Iowa State CB Darien Porter, who had a good week of practices in Mobile, Ala.

Porter fits the mold of what Pittsburgh is looking for in its cornerbacks, checking in at 6023, 197 pounds with 33 1/4-inch arms and having the size and length to cover bigger receivers on the outside. Porter has great speed to carry pass catchers down the field as well as the ball skills to make plays on the football in the air (three interceptions in 2024). Porter can come in and compete with Cory Trice Jr. for playing time while contributing on special teams, having the measurables to hopefully become a meaningful contributor on the Steelers’ defense.

ROUND 4 (#122 OVERALL) HOLLIN PIERCE/OT/RUTGERS

With OT Dan Moore Jr. slated to hit free agency, the Steelers could look to draft a tackle to replace him and provide depth for OTs Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce is a prospect Pittsburgh could target in the middle rounds who presents plenty of upside. The 6-8, 344-pound senior has started the past four seasons for the Scarlet Knights, seeing time at both left and right tackle.

He has the sheer size and length to overwhelm defenders as a run blocker and can be a chore to work around as a pass protector when his hands and feet are synced up. Pierce can come in and compete for the swing tackle role behind Jones and Fautanu, having the experience at both spots to make the transition easier than most rookies.

ROUND 5 (#163 OVERALL VIA RAMS) RAHEIM SANDERS/RB/SOUTH CAROLINA

The Steelers could look to add a running back via the draft if Najee Harris departs in free agency, and South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders would be a great candidate to target in the middle rounds. Sanders has the size that Pittsburgh looks for in its backs, standing 6-0, 230 pounds. He also has noticeable burst on tape with multiple long runs during his time with Arkansas and South Carolina where he pulls away from the defense after reaching the second level.

A proven pass catcher who has shouldered the workload for two SEC schools, Sanders would be a great add at this juncture in the draft as a reliable back who has similar size to Harris but brings more speed to the equation.

ROUND 7 (#225 OVERALL VIA SAINTS) TONKA HEMINGWAY/DL/SOUTH CAROLINA

The Steelers could look to add multiple defensive linemen in the draft this year, and with one of their seventh-round picks, they take South Carolina DL Tonka Hemingway. The 6-3, 288-pound senior participated in the East-West Shrine Game and performed well there during the week, showing flashes as a pass rusher while constantly getting into the backfield as a run defender.

He matches the size profile Pittsburgh likes in its interior defenders and brings some pass-rush upside, making him a viable target in the later rounds to draft and develop into a rotational defender.

ROUND 7 (#231 OVERALL VIA FALCONS) JACK KISER/LB/NORTE DAME

One of the bigger standouts from the Senior Bowl this past week was Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser, who seemingly made plays all over the field. His instincts showed up as a run defender, running to the ball shortly after it was snapped as well as in coverage. He stayed with pass catchers throughout the route and made several pass breakups as well as a heady interception on the last day of practice.

Pittsburgh could lose LB Tyler Matakevich to free agency, and Kiser could be a great replacement as a meaningful contributor on special teams as he competes to get snaps on defense in a rotational role.

ROUND 7 (#247 OVERALL VIA COMMANDERS) BARRYN SORRELL/EDGE/TEXAS

The Steelers finish the draft by selecting Texas EDGE Barryn Sorrell to give them more depth behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig should they cut Preston Smith as a cap casualty. Sorrell had a strong final season at Texas, posting 44 total tackles and six sacks as a stout power rusher with a 6-4, 260-pound frame.

Sorrell will need to make it on special teams to claim a roster spot, but he did enjoy a strong week at the Senior Bowl, making him an intriguing late-round prospect worthy of consideration.