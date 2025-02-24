Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: February 24

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason, where the pre-draft process ramps up. Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. Given their needs and talent in this draft class, it’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) WALTER NOLEN/DL/OLE MISS

The Steelers need to continue to bulk up their defensive line to prevent opposing rushing attacks from gashing them on the ground like they experienced near the end of the season. Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen brings a stout, strong frame to the middle of the defense to help stop the run, but he also has some pass-rush upside, having posted 6.5 sacks for the Rebels this season.

Nolen can come in and contribute alongside Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton and potentially serve as a replacement for Larry Ogunjobi should Pittsburgh decide to move off of him as a potential cap casualty this offseason.

ROUND 2 (#52 OVERALL) TRE HARRIS/WR/OLE MISS

The Pittsburgh Steelers need another top-flight receiver in the worst way, having their second-place wide receiver pick up only 548 yards (Calvin Austin III) on the season. Ole Miss WR Tre Harris knows how to get the job done and has operated as the top receiver for the Rebels the last two seasons, going off on a tear to start the 2024 campaign before injuries slowed him down.

Harris is ideal size, standing 6-3 and 210 pounds, as well as hands, leaping ability, and quickness as a route runner, making him a pass catcher who can work in all phases on the field. Pairing him with George Pickens would give Pittsburgh two bigger-bodied wideouts who can stretch the field and serve as red zone threats, while Harris can also do damage over the middle.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) WILL HOWARD/QB/OHIO STATE

The Steelers will likely sign back either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields this offseason but could opt to draft a quarterback to add competition/a developmental guy behind their starter. Ohio State QB Will Howard is coming off a National Championship win with the Buckeyes and looks primed to capitalize, standing 6-4, 235 pounds and having thrown for 4010 yards and 35 touchdowns this season compared to 10 interceptions.

The Downingtown, PA native could return to his home state. He has plenty of the qualities you look for in a potential franchise quarterback that Pittsburgh can groom behind a veteran.

ROUND 4 (#121 OVERALL)QUINCY RILEY/CB/LOUISVILLE

The Steelers could add to their secondary depth, even if they retain CB Donte Jackson this spring after a strong 2024 season. Louisville CB Quincy Riley would be a sound addition. The 5103/192-pound corner could play either outside or in the slot and brings a wealth of experience and production to the table. During his college career, Riley had 15 interceptions and 40 pass breakups. Riley can come in and compete in sub-packages with the chance of earning a larger role the more he proves that he’s up to the task.

ROUND 5 (#161 OVERALL VIA RAMS) HOLLIN PIERCE/OT/RUTGERS

With OT Dan Moore Jr. slated to hit free agency, the Steelers could look to draft a tackle to replace him and provide depth for OTs Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce is a prospect Pittsburgh could target in the middle rounds who presents plenty of upside. The 6-8, 344-pound senior has started the past four seasons for the Scarlet Knights, seeing time at both left and right tackle.

He has the sheer size and length to overwhelm defenders as a run blocker and can be a chore to work around as a pass protector when his hands and feet are synced up. Pierce can come in and compete for the swing tackle role behind Jones and Fautanu, having the experience at both spots to make the transition easier than most rookies.

ROUND 7 (#223 OVERALL VIA SAINTS) FADIL DIGGS/EDGE/SYRACUSE

The Steelers could use another rotational edge rusher after cutting Preston Smith, and Fadil Diggs out of Syracuse fits the bill in the later rounds of the draft. Diggs stands 6-5, 261 pounds, and has the production to match the measurables. In 2024, he produced 45 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He’s a great athlete who can move extremely well and, with more refinement, can become a quality rotational rusher as well as a core special teamer.

ROUND 7 (#243 OVERALL VIA COMMANDERS) TONKA HEMINGWAY/DL/SOUTH CAROLINA

The Steelers could look to add multiple defensive linemen in the draft this year, and with one of their seventh-round picks, they take South Carolina DL Tonka Hemingway. The 6-3, 288-pound senior participated in the East-West Shrine Game and performed well there during the week, showing flashes as a pass rusher while constantly getting into the backfield as a run defender.

He matches the size profile Pittsburgh likes in its interior defenders. He brings some pass-rush upside, making him a viable target in the later rounds to draft and develop into a rotational defender.