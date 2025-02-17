Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: February 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason, where the pre-draft process ramps up. Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. Given their needs and talent in this draft class, it’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) MATTHEW GOLDEN/WR/TEXAS

The Steelers need to look to add to the wide receiver position this offseason, and Matthew Golden from Texas could be that next guy to operate in all phases for Pittsburgh. The 6-0, 195-pound junior is a strong route runner for the Longhorns, possessing the speed, hands, and leaping ability to make impressive plays in the air and after the catch. He could operate opposite George Pickens on the outside and give Pittsburgh a formidable young duo at wideout.

ROUND 2 (#52 OVERALL) MAXWELL HAIRSTON/CB/KENTUCKY

Donte Jackson is currently slated to hit free agency, and if he doesn’t return, cornerback could become a top need for Pittsburgh. Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston has almost everything the team looks for in their cornerbacks: a physical presence in coverage and a tackler. He was the best defensive back in drills during the Senior Bowl, locking down opposing receivers while carrying them vertically down the field. He would be a great fit opposite Joey Porter Jr. if the Steelers take a cornerback early.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) SHEMAR TURNER/DL/TEXAS A&M

The defensive line needs more reinforcements heading into 2025, and Pittsburgh picks up some help in the third round with Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner. The 6-5, 300-pound senior fits the measurables of what Pittsburgh looks for in their defensive linemen, being a capable run defender who can get into the backfield and control gaps. He also has upside as a pass rusher, posting six sacks and two forced fumbles a season ago before having a quiet 2024 campaign. Turner can rotate in to start as he develops into a starting 3-4 DE in Pittsburgh’s defense.

ROUND 4 (#121 OVERALL) CHARLES GRANT/OL/WILLIAM & MARY

Pittsburgh could use a swing tackle to back their back-to-back former first-round picks, and William & Mary OT Charles Grant could be a diamond in the rough in the middle rounds. The 6-4, 300-pound senior started 41 games during his college career and was recognized as an All-American at the FCS level, having the athleticism to be an effective run blocker and the hands and feet of a sound pass protector. The jump in competition will be a question. Still, Grant should be able to develop and contribute as a backup at worst, with the possibility of developing into a spot starter.

ROUND 5 (#161 OVERALL VIA RAMS) DJ GIDDENS/RB/KANSAS STATE

The Steelers could look to add another running back if Najee Harris leaves in free agency, and Kansas State’s DJ Giddens would be a great addition at this juncture in the draft. The 6-1, 212-pound back is a sound runner with good contact balance and burst for his size and deceptive elusiveness. He also can catch the ball out of the backfield for a bigger back, giving him the profile of a potential feature back at the next level, but at worst, he can operate in a committee with someone like Jaylen Warren if Harris were to walk.

ROUND 7 (#223 OVERALL VIA SAINTS) JAMAREE CALDWELL/DL/OREGON

The Steelers could easily double-dip at the defensive line in the draft, with Oregon’s Jamaree Caldwell being a quality pickup in the seventh round. The 6020, 342-pound defender is an anchor in the middle of the defense, having the size and strength to be hard to move when he’s sitting in the middle of the defense.

He also consistently showed burst into the backfield and flashed way more speed than you would expect from a player his size at the Senior Bowl, suggesting that he could be more than a zero as a pass rusher. He would compete for a roster spot as a rookie, likely being a two-down plugger who would try to expand his role with time.

ROUND 7 (#243 OVERALL VIA COMMANDERS) CALEB RANSAW/S/TULANE

The Steelers could use an extra safety in the secondary with Damontae Kazee scheduled to hit free agency, and Caleb Ransaw from Tulane could be a guy they could take at the end of the draft to fill that spot. The 5107, 196-pound senior has decent range on the back end and is a willing tackler. He has the skill set to contribute on special teams and try to make his way onto the roster that way as a rookie.