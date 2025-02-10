Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: February 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason, where the pre-draft process ramps up. Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. It’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in, given their needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) LUTHER BURDEN III/WR/MISSOURI

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add another receiver to the room this offseason to get more out of that unit than a season ago. Missouri WR Luther Burden III can be that playmaker to provide a spark. The 5-11, 208-pound junior is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands, having topped 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 and just under 800 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

Burden has the speed to stretch the field and win after the catch, but he is also a quick athlete who can shake defenders as a route runner and ball carrier. He could add more splash to a unit that has been hot and cold the last couple of years, creating a notable pairing with George Pickens.

ROUND 2 (#52 OVERALL) OMARION HAMPTON/RB/NORTH CAROLINA

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be losing RB Najee Harris to free agency this offseason, and one prospect that they could target on Day 2 of the draft to replace him is North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton. Hampton has the size that Pittsburgh likes in their backs, standing 6-0, 220 pounds, and is an effective runner at that size. He uses his strength between the tackles and possessing the burst to rip off long runs.

Hampton is also a proven pass catcher, having 67 receptions in the last two seasons. He could become Pittsburgh’s new lead back, with Jaylen Warren sticking to his normal role as a change-of-pace back in the backfield.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) JARED IVEY/DL/OLE MISS

The Steelers need to add more beef to their defensive line, and Ole Miss DL Jared Ivey would be an intriguing prospect to add to the mix. Ivey has extensive experience playing on the edge during his time in college, making the move inside a little bit of a projection. Still, the 6055, 283-pound Ivey showed us at the Senior Bowl and at times at Ole Miss that he can kick inside and still be effective, bringing that pass rush juice Pittsburgh sorely needs alongside Cameron Heyward on the defensive front.

ROUND 4 (#121 OVERALL) JACOB PARRISH/CB/KANSAS STATE

The Steelers could look to add to their defensive backfield at cornerback this offseason, regardless of whether they bring back Donte Jackson. Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish fits more of a slot role at corner but has experience playing outside during his time with the Wildcats.

He plays with great quickness and instincts to stay in phase while in coverage and competes to break up the pass or force the turnover. He could be a versatile addition to the secondary, suited to play in the slot but also able to contribute on the outside.

ROUND 5 (#161 OVERALL VIA RAMS) SEBASTIAN CASTRO/S/IOWA

In this scenario, the Steelers double down on the secondary, selecting Iowa S Sebastian Castro. Castro is more of a strong safety who knows how to come downhill against the run. He is a throwback with a rugged, physical demeanor. He is capable of covering tight ends and making zone drops, and he has good instincts to make plays in coverage. He can come in and contribute immediately on special teams but also contribute in three safety packages if Pittsburgh doesn’t re-sign Damontae Kazee this offseason.

ROUND 7 (#223 OVERALL VIA SAINTS) OLUWAFEMI OLADEJO/EDGE/UCLA

The Steelers could use another edge on their roster should they indeed part ways with OLB Preston Smith as a cap casualty this offseason. UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo could be a viable name to add on Day 3 of the draft. Oladejo had a respectable season for the Bruins in 2024, posting 4.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. The 6-2, 261-pound senior has the size and length Pittsburgh looks for on the edge and the motor and play demeanor to groom into a rotational pass rusher.

ROUND 7 (#243 OVERALL VIA COMMANDERS) LOGAN BROWN/OT/KANSAS

The Steelers close out this draft scenario by selecting Kansas OL Logan Brown. The 6-6, 312-pound senior has nearly 35-inch arms and the play demeanor you want in the trenches. He is a finisher as a run blocker, latching onto his opponents and driving them to the turf. He also has good athleticism for his size, able to move laterally in pass protection. Brown can come in and continue to develop while competing for the swing tackle spot behind Broderick Jones and Tory Fautanu.