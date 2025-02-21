‘Mike Tomlin, You Are On The Clock:’ Former NFL WR Believes Steelers HC’s Legacy Can’t Afford More ‘Mediocrity’

Mike Tomlin has built a reputation as one of the best coaches in the NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers fans might be sick of hearing that, though. While Tomlin has a decorated resumé, his team has been miserable in the playoffs recently. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and it feels like they’re stuck in mediocrity. Former NFL wide receiver and Pittsburgh-native Brandon Marshall recently had a strong message for Tomlin about this offseason.

“Here’s a disclaimer: I don’t know what’s going on in Pittsburgh,” Marshall said recently on his podcast, I Am Athlete. “He-say, she-say, it’s the media. But if Mike Tomlin messes this up, he messes up his legacy. Mike Tomlin is going to go down as one of the greatest leaders of all time, one of the greatest speakers of all time, one of the greatest motivators of all time.

“The thing that’s keeping him from going to legendary status is what? Postseason success. Just mediocrity. We’re celebrating him never having a losing season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are tied first all-time for the most Lombardi trophies, which means the standard is winning a Super Bowl. Mike Tomlin, you are on the clock.”

Marshall’s words echo what many Steelers fans have been saying. Tomlin raises the Steelers’ floor, but he’s been unable to get them over this hump. It’s not just that he’s failed in the playoffs recently, either.

Over the past few years, Tomlin’s Steelers have continued to contend for a playoff spot. Considering they lost their franchise quarterback after the 2021 season, that’s impressive. However, it’s also looked like they’ve run out of steam near the end of the year. The past two seasons have seen the Steelers wilt when games matter the most, with 2024 in particular being an ugly collapse.

Part of the blame for that should fall on Tomlin. He’s the man in charge, and the Steelers looked lost toward the end of the season. After looking like one of the best teams in the AFC, it was shocking to see the Steelers lose their final four regular season games.

Also, Tomlin’s recent playoff losses have not been pretty. They’ve mostly been blowouts. It would be different if the Steelers were still competing in the postseason. That hasn’t been the case, though.

It’s not like Tomlin isn’t aware of this. For as much as his streak of non-losing seasons is touted, Tomlin doesn’t ever seem to boast about it. He’s usually more upset that the Steelers aren’t competing for a Super Bowl. For as frustrated as fans are, Tomlin is likely just as irritated, and maybe even more so.

Despite his shortcomings, it doesn’t seem like Tomlin is on the hot seat. Marshall might believe this season can make or break Tomlin’s legacy, but that isn’t necessarily true. When Tomlin retires, he won’t have to wait long to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’ll probably be the Steelers’ head coach until he doesn’t want the job anymore. The Rooney’s don’t seem keen to move on from him. That likely isn’t what fans want to hear. Marshall is correct that the standard is the standard, and that means competing for championships. The Steelers haven’t lived up to that recently, but that doesn’t mean Tomlin’s job is in danger. Steelers ownership is patient to a fault.