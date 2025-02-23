McCorkle: The Case For Running It Back With Russell Wilson In 2025

There seems to be a solid consensus out there that bringing back Russell Wilson would be the kiss of death for the Pittsburgh Steelers, not only in 2025, but setting back the organization by years. There has reportedly been an internal debate going on within the Steelers’ organization about whether to bring back Wilson or to go with the much younger option in Justin Fields. Today, I am going to make the case for re-signing Russell Wilson and running back for at least one more season.

I know, I know, it isn’t a very popular one. I took a similar stance back when Wilson was finally healthy after a 4-2 start and the overwhelming consensus wanted to push forward with Fields. It was an unpopular stance back then, too. A lot of the reasons why I wanted to see Wilson start ended up paying off for the first seven weeks of his starting tenure until he lost the final five games, effectively finishing 6-6 as the Steelers’ starter including the playoff loss.

We all know the Steelers are a team that builds for the present, and they always make decisions based on what gives them the best chance at this very moment. Fields being a decade younger is obviously part of their internal debate, but the here and now routinely wins out in Pittsburgh. I still think Wilson is the best option for their 2025 chances.

The reason I would bring Russell Wilson back boils down to three things: continuity, flashes of brilliance in 2024, and potential roster improvements around him.

Pittsburgh’s organizational philosophy of continuity and patience has become a pain point among the fan base lately, but it has served them well throughout their history. If they made rash decisions or succumbed to public pressure, they may not have ever made it to Bill Cowher’s Super Bowl in the 2005 season after missing the playoffs for three-straight seasons in 1998, 1999, and 2000. That is just one example, but continuity has been their superpower and not their kryptonite more often than not.

Wilson got 12 games with the Steelers last year, and that included him missing most of training camp and the preseason with a calf injury. Arthur Smith’s offense was new for not only Wilson, but the rest of the offense as well. He had to keep everyone on the same page in an offense that was new to both him and the team. I think there is an argument to be made for better results with more continuity and a full offseason and preseason of work.

Because of the five-game losing streak to end the season, Wilson’s good moments from 2024 often get lost in discussion. I would assume one of the central topics of the Steelers’ debate over Wilson has to do with deciding if they can replicate the good results in a more consistent manner. For me, I can’t get the 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals out of my head when I think about the potential with Wilson.

He threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns and went blow for blow with arguably the best quarterback in football last season. He also had a solid three-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders, and they made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Up until George Pickens got injured and the offense fell apart, Wilson was on a 17-game pace to be right in line with some of the best seasons of his career. That’s no small feat for what could end up being a Hall of Fame career.

Through his first six games, Wilson was on track for 4,522 passing yards and 28.3 passing TDs to just 8.5 INTs. He also had an adjusted net yards per passing attempt figure over 8.0 in four of those first six games. It wasn’t a perfect first six games, but it was the best the Steelers have had in years. That includes Ben Roethlisberger’s final seasons.

Those numbers can be a fluke for a game or two, but six games is a decent sample size. There is obviously something there that worked. When he was at his best, he was spreading the ball around to several different targets. It wasn’t just a one-trick show from Wilson to Pickens.

That being said, one of the reasons that Pickens’ absence was so problematic is because the Steelers didn’t have a serviceable WR2. Once Pickens was gone, the passing attack stopped working because there were limited ways to stress matchups against opposing defenses. As a result, defenses stacked the box and the run game suffered. The offense came to a screeching halt. Wilson obviously shares in some of that blame, but the roster wasn’t doing him any favors.

It seems likely that the Steelers will be signing a high value free agent wide receiver in the coming weeks. They will also be getting Roman Wilson back from what was essentially a redshirt season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they spent one of their first four picks on a receiver regardless of what they do in free agency. The Steelers’ receiving corps should be significantly improved in 2025.

Finally, the offensive line should be taking at least a small (and hopefully a large) step forward. There were countless injuries to key linemen last year, and they had to rely on youth and inexperience. Some of those young players now have valuable experience to use as a launch pad into the 2025 season. With all of the recent investments, the offensive line should take a noticeable step forward over their 2024 performance. That alone could make the offense operate better in every way.

There are strong arguments to be made for moving forward with Fields over Wilson, and many of those arguments are absolutely valid. I just don’t view Wilson as the kiss of death that many others seem to at this moment. The reasons I laid out, and other factors like leadership are probably at the forefront of the conversation among Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan and the other relevant decision makers as they formulate their plan.

Don’t be surprised if Russell Wilson is brought back for the 2025 season, and don’t be surprised if the offense looks better as a result. With the right pieces around him, Wilson has the tools to make the Steelers’ offense the best it’s been in years.