‘Maybe They Haven’t Learned Anything:’ Beat Writer ‘Concerned’ About Steelers Pattern Of Drafting Diva Receivers

One is by chance. Two a coincidence. Three is a trend. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’re speeding past all those numbers when it comes to drafting diva receivers. The Steelers are likely to find a headache as they are a talent in a draft class, leaving one beat writer concerned the organization isn’t changing course.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor joined 93.7 The Fan’s Jason Mackey earlier this week to discuss George Pickens and owner Art Rooney II’s comments about him.

“[Rooney] said, ‘Well, I think every team has a couple guys like that in the room. Or there’s at least one like that on every team. So I don’t think we’re doing anything wrong.’ To me that suggests that they’re okay with George acting how he’s acting,” Pryor told Mackey. “And that maybe they are okay giving him an extension despite the many red flags that have kind of come up over the last couple years.

“If they draft another guy this year, maybe they haven’t learned anything from the evaluation process and the drama and the kind of extra stuff that’s come along with them. So, that’s a little concerning to see this be a constant pattern that gets repeated.”

Rooney admitted it’s common for a 53-man roster to have players difficult to manage but his overall comments didn’t sound like an endorsement of his actions. Nor did they suggest an extension. Rooney admitted he was unsure if Pickens would realize his potential, hinting the team wasn’t ready to commit long-term. He also confirmed the team hasn’t begun contract talks with Pickens, though even if they had a hankering to, that wouldn’t happen until later in the offseason after getting a quarterback under contract.

In fairness, Pryor’s point is about more than just Pickens. From Antonio Brown to Chase Claypool to Diontae Johnson to Pickens, the Steelers have consistently added receivers who bring scores and storylines. The prior three all had the same fate – traded. The question is if Pickens will be next.

Receiver is the most common diva position. Alpha types who want the ball and look good doing it. Pittsburgh’s not alone in dealing with it. But they seem to be among the most frequent. Their calculation could be Mike Tomlin’s ability to connect and keep player issues at a simmer instead of a boil allows them to take greater risk. Brown, Claypool, and Johnson had their problems in Pittsburgh but all three completely imploded once they were off the roster. Brown never played a down for the Raiders, the Bears wish Claypool wouldn’t have played for them, and Johnson had a 2024 meltdown that would make Brittany Spears blush.

Needing a No. 2 receiver, Pittsburgh will make the move they were unable to this past year. That could come through free agency or the draft, though the former feels more likely. Whoever they add should be someone with a less volatile personality. Dealing with one Pickens is tough enough. Two feels impossible, even for Tomlin.