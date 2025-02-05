Mark Kaboly Believes Steelers Will Be ‘Status Quo’ With Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Usage In 2025

One of the biggest questions regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers coming out of the disappointing 2024 season, one that doesn’t have to do with the quarterback position, is the usage and the relative ineffectiveness of standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

For the second straight season, Fitzpatrick – who was a surprise Pro Bowl player this season — wasn’t as impactful as he has been in the past. The veteran safety played in all 17 games this season, bouncing back from an injury-filled 2023 season. But despite playing every game and seeing 1,084 snaps in the regular season and another 74 in the playoffs, Fitzpatrick had just one interception, struggled in coverage and wasn’t his typically disruptive self.

That has many questioning his value to the team. Others are questioning his usage and alignment, which saw him playing deep centerfield free safety more often than not in 2024. In fact, 792 of his 1,158 total snaps came at free safety. Just 218 snaps were in the box, and another 104 were in the slot.

Those are relatively similar numbers from his past, but the Steelers really didn’t move Fitzpatrick around much and let him play “Minkah Ball” which was the goal coming into the year.

Now, with another quiet season behind him, the buzz surrounding Fitzpatrick is getting louder, which could lead to some changes in 2025. But Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, in a mailbag on Twitter/X Wednesday, stated he believes it will be more “status quo” with Fitzpatrick in 2025 as the Steelers were happy with his performance in his role.

“That might be one of the changes that [Mike] Tomlin talked about at his season-ending press conference. But we won’t know if they do plan to use Fitzpatrick in a way where he could produce more splash until we see it,” Kaboly writes. “My feeling is that they weren’t as unhappy with Fitzpatrick’s performance as the average fan and are happy to stay status quo with him.”

Steelers Mailbag: Why is it all quiet on the South Side, Cooper Kupp and the quarterbacks take center stage Mark Kaboly / Steelers Correspondent

— Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 5, 2025

That can’t be something fans will be happy to read, but that lines up with how the Steelers spoke of Fitzpatrick throughout the year. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin praised him for playing his role, adding that teams weren’t throwing at him.

But then there was the in-fighting among the Steelers’ defensive players late in the year with guys blowing assignments and receivers being wide open. There was plenty of speculation that the player Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott were referring to was Fitzpatrick, but there isn’t any evidence to back that up.

Still, Minkah Fitzpatrick has been the center of discussion due to his limited impact and production in 2024. Though he recorded 96 tackles, he had just one interception, which came in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. That snapped his 25-game streak without an interception, and while many were happy to see him create a turnover again, it wasn’t enough. He had just one tackle for loss, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Those numbers are a far cry from what he used to produce. Fitzpatrick hasn’t played up to his own standard since 2022, when he intercepted six passes and was an All-Pro safety.

Granted, most of his limited production is due to the Steelers playing him 20 yards off the ball time and time again in single-high coverage. Teams aren’t really throwing in his direction, either, as Austin stated, which hinders his ability to make those splash plays.

Fitzpatrick was seemingly irritated for much of the year, too, not wanting to speak to the media much, being quite demonstrative on the field when miscommunications happened, and more. He’s a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. You don’t have to question the want-to with him.

But what the Steelers can’t do is just run it back defensively with Fitzpatrick once again. They have to let him move around and hunt plays. That’s what makes him great. You don’t take a Ferrari out for a Sunday drive. That’s seemingly what the Steelers were doing with Fitzpatrick.

Maybe he’s slowing down and not as good as he once was. Or maybe his role needs to change. Here’s betting there’s still a high-end safety in there, and the Steelers need to figure it out from an Xs and Os standpoint.