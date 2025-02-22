‘Loved My Time In Pittsburgh’: Kenny Pickett Recalls ‘Crazy’ Offseason, Bonds That Remain With Steelers Players

Things didn’t come to an end in the Steel City for quarterback Kenny Pickett the way many expected. In the end, though, it all worked out for the former Pitt Panthers’ star quarterback, leading to a Super Bowl ring during the 2024 season.

That didn’t make the exit from his adopted hometown of Pittsburgh any easier, even if he was the one who forced the change.

Following the signing of Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson in free agency last March, Pickett felt misled by the Pittsburgh Steelers after two seasons and requested a trade. Rather than staying and competing with Wilson for the starting job, Pickett felt he wouldn’t have been given a fair chance and wanted out.

That then led to a trade to his childhood team, the Philadelphia Eagles, ending his tenure in the Steel City. In 25 games with the Steelers, Pickett threw for 4,474 yards and 13 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

The trade – surprising due to Pickett wanting the change — was part of a crazy offseason for the former No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s Panther Insider Show with former Pitt QB and broadcaster Pat Bostick Saturday afternoon, Pickett detailed the crazy offseason in a “tough” league and added that he still has bonds that remain with former Steelers teammates, including outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, whom Pickett is golfing with this weekend in Florida ahead of offseason training.

“The off-season was crazy. Everyone’s journey is different. It’s the NFL. It’s a tough league. Everyone’s journey’s different,” Pickett said of what transpired last offseason, leading to his trade from the Steelers, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “So I’m just kind of taking it a day at a time, being where my feet are, putting everything into my craft, working hard. We’ll see what happens.

“So that’s really just where my mindset’s at. I’m loving Philly. I loved my time in Pittsburgh, so I’m excited to head into year four next.”

Things ended poorly with the Steelers’ organization with Pickett, but that doesn’t mean his love for the city has changed. He’s a Panthers’ legend, one that helped lead the Pitt program to an ACC Championship in 2021, was a Heisman Trophy finalist that year, and became a first-round pick of the Black and Gold.

The Steel City is where he grew from a boy into a man. It will always hold a special place for him, even if the two years with the Steelers didn’t go the way he hoped. While his frustrations were with the coaching staff and the front office with the Steelers, feeling he was misled, he harbored no ill feelings towards former teammates.

In fact, ahead of the Week 13 game between the Steelers and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field during the 2024 season, Pickett was seen pre-game interacting with former teammates like tight end Pat Freiermuth, kicker Chris Boswell, and wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

Now, he’s golfing with Highsmith.

“Yeah, it was great to see everybody. You developed such strong bonds playing football, especially at this level and how much time that gets put into it during the season,” Pickett said of the bonds that remain with Steelers players. “OTAs, training camp, being able to throw, being in dorm rooms, you get really tight with guys. So it was awesome to see everybody and Alex Highsmith actually down here at his house.

“So we’re gonna hit the golf course, and I think this will be my third time out. It’s his first time out, so we’re both…our game’s a little shaky, so we’re trying to get it right.”

It’s cool to see Pickett still have strong relationships with former teammates. He knows it’s a business in the end, even if he had to learn that the hard way. But in the end, it all worked out for Pickett, as he played for his hometown team, saw some action, played in Super Bowl LIX, and won a ring.

Based on some comments during the Panther Insider Show, it sounds like Pickett will also be returning to the ‘Burgh in April to coach the Panthers’ Spring Game, which is scheduled for April 12.