Longshot Steelers QB Option Derek Carr Off The Board

Though the odds were slimmer than even Matthew Stafford or Aaron Rodgers’ chances of making their way through the Ft. Pitt tunnels, New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr is expected to remain in place even after a head coaching change. General manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the team will keep Carr into 2025.

“I think we feel like we’ve got a guy we can win with,” Loomis said via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

Speculation early this offseason floated the idea of the salary cap-strapped Saints releasing Carr. Designating him a post-June 1st cut would’ve cleared up $30 million of space. But it also would’ve left the Saints without any clear direction at quarterback in an offseason that offers few upgrades.

Signed to a long-term deal in 2023, injuries limited Carr to just ten starts and 15 touchdowns in 2024. But his value was clear in the time he missed, New Orleans losing all seven contests Carr was inactive for. Over the final four games he missed, the Saints averaged just 12 points per game including a shutout 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

A four-time Pro Bowler and turning 34 next month, the Saints signed Carr following his unceremonious release from the Las Vegas Raiders. Drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2014 draft, Carr has thrown for more than 41,000 career yards with 257 touchdowns. His best statistical season came in 2020, tossing 27 touchdowns and throwing for over 4,000 yards.

Pittsburgh remains most likely to re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. External options like Stafford and Rodgers have drawn media buzz and fringe reporting. But Stafford seems more likely to be dealt to the New York Giants or Raiders if moved at all while Rodgers’ market is unknown and local reporting indicates the odds of him signing with the Steelers are remote.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, GM Omar Khan says he hopes to have resolution at quarterback completed by March 12, the start of the new league year.