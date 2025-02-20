Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,449)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,449 on this Thursday afternoon, I say a potential signing of Nick Chubb in free agency by the Steelers would feel like a downgrade at RB.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1449)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1510694223
6bc9mw6n