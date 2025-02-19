Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,448)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,448 this Wednesday afternoon, I react to the multi-day news cycle of the Steelers and QB Trevor Lawrence and how it revealed the worst side of the sports industry.
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9886470260
