Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,444)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,444 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss why I don’t understand why anyone with the Steelers would want to bring Russell Wilson back for another year.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1444)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8379246942
6bc9mw6n