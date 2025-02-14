Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,443)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,443 this Friday afternoon, I discuss the possibility of the Steelers trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft for a QB like Miami (Fla.)’s Cam Ward and why the team has to at least begin that thought process now.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1443)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9637811028
6bc9mw6n