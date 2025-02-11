Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,440)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,440 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say that the Steelers should be hot on the heels of Eagles DT Milton Williams in free agency to help fix a major problem.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1440)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6980438417
6bc9mw6n