‘Leave His Ass At The Retirement Home:’ DeShon Elliott Against Steelers Signing Aaron Rodgers

Once again, all eyes are on who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback will be. Last year, they really shook up that room, signing Russell Wilson, trading Kenny Pickett, and trading for Justin Fields. It seems like the Steelers want to keep some continuity this year, but they’re not guaranteed to re-sign Wilson or Fields. Some people have floated Aaron Rodgers as a possibility for the Steelers. However, DeShon Elliott doesn’t seem to like that idea at all.

“Leave his ass at the retirement home,” Elliott wrote on Instagram under a post speculating Rodgers could land in Pittsburgh.

DeShon Elliott not a fan of Aaron Rodgers coming to the Steelers: "Leave his ass at the retirement home" #NFL #Steelers 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/hZeDKO1IUw — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 11, 2025

There’s no mistaking that Elliott is not a fan of the idea of Rodgers playing for the Steelers. His criticism of Rodgers’ age, while funny, is an actual reason why the Steelers might not be interested in him. He’s 41, and it seemed like Father Time was catching up to him last year. Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but at this point, he’s past his prime.

While Rodgers is still under contract with the New York Jets, a report recently surfaced that they plan to move on from him. There hasn’t been any real credence to the rumors of Rodgers going to the Steelers, besides a few glances he and Mike Tomlin have shared over the years.

Just as well, after the 2024 season, Tomlin spoke about how much he values quarterback mobility. A few years ago, Rodgers could move fine. However, time has sapped of a lot of his athleticism. If Tomlin is true to his word, that diminishes Rodgers’ chances of ending up in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin said this on Jan 14 and now dots are trying to be connected to land Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/oNYM5Ck9Jp — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 10, 2025

Five years ago, Rodgers joining the Steelers would’ve been a dream. Now, it seems more like a nightmare. Not only has his level of play dropped, but he’s also been surrounded by controversy. Steelers fans probably are probably sick of the team being involved in drama. Signing Rodgers just feels like the Wilson move last year. It doesn’t seem to move the needle enough for the Steelers.

While never say never to Rodgers joining the Steelers, it feels unlikely. The team seems more focused on trying to bring back one of Wilson or Fields. If both those players go elsewhere, though, perhaps Rodgers will become a more serious option. He and Elliott just might need to have a conversation before that happens.