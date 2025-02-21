Larry Ogunjobi Not A Lock To Be Among Steelers’ Roster Cuts, Dulac Says

The Steelers are likely to make more salary-cap-related cuts, but DL Larry Ogunjobi isn’t guaranteed to be one. That is according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, who addressed the topic in a recent chat. While the Steelers are not pressed for cap space, Ogunjobi is regularly identified as a player not living up to his contract. Accordingly, there has been a lot of speculation about the possibility of the Steelers releasing him.

When asked if the Steelers would release Ogunjobi to save cap room or keep him for fear of lack of depth in case other avenues don’t work out, Dulac wrote that “both are possibilities.” There is a decent crop of veteran defensive linemen, though, and this is a deep draft class.

The thing is, it’s not quite so simple. The Steelers owe Larry Ogunjobi a $3 million roster bonus on March 15. That is three days into the new league year, and he has no reason to push it back. If the Steelers want to escape paying him that amount, they have to release him before then. That is well before the draft, though they could get in the first round of free agency.

Dulac was also asked if there are more cuts coming similar to the release of Preston Smith, which was cap-related. He wrote that he is “sure there will be,” though he didn’t offer any specific names. The obvious possibilities, though, are Ogunjobi, Cole Holcomb, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Dean Lowry. The latter two are more low-level candidates, but areas in which the Steelers could do better.

With reports that the salary cap will increase more than anticipated, it’s possible that the Steelers may hold onto some players they might otherwise have parted ways with. Preston Smith was an easy decision as a pricy depth player, but Larry Ogunjobi is a starter.

The Steelers signed Ogunjobi as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. At the time, he was coming off an injury following a breakout season, with the Bears pulling an offer due to medical concerns. It wasn’t until later in the offseason that the Steelers signed him, after Stephon Tuitt retired.

In his initial season with the Steelers, Ogunjobi recorded 48 tackles with 1.5 sacks. The hope was that he would be closer to his old self a year later, and in 2023 he did double his sack total. But he was back down to 1.5 sacks last season. That is only one metric, but it is pretty indicative of his overall play.

The Steelers owe Larry Ogunjobi $7 million for 2024, including the $3 million roster bonus. They would save all of that against the cap, minus displacement, should they release him. And with that money, they could target another veteran free agent to replace him — one who is younger and more productive. It might cost them more, but they need to bolster the trenches. Ogunjobi hasn’t been the player they thought he would be, and he won’t suddenly become that now.