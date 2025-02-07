Larry Ogunjobi Loses Out For Walter Payton Man Of The Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t go back-to-back defensive linemen winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. After Cam Heyward took home the prestigious honor last year, DL Larry Ogunjobi wasn’t selected as this year’s recipient. The Steelers’ nominee, the award went to Jacksonville Jaguars DL Arik Armstead.

Per the award’s rules, players aren’t eligible to be selected more than once. Meaning, Heyward was no longer eligible to be voted after being the Steelers’ nominee for six-straight seasons.

Ogunjobi has quietly but impactfully served the Pittsburgh community. Routinely volunteering at team-sponsored events, it’s not uncommon to see Ogunjobi serve Thanksgiving meals, hand out winter coats, or buy presents for 20 children. He also supports the American Heart Association. Establishing the First Of Many Foundation, Ogunjobi sees giving as an important act of service.

“God has blessed us in tremendous ways,” Larry Ogunjobi said via Steelers.com upon receiving the team’s nomination. “Our opportunity to give back to people is big. When you have an opportunity to put the light somewhere other than yourself, you have a chance to really make a difference.”

A third-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2022 season after a deal with the Chicago Bears fell through due to an injury. It was one of the first moves new-GM Omar Khan made after being hired that May. Initially inking Ogunjobi to a one-year contract, the Steelers signed him long-term after he posted 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first year with the team.

Though battling injuries, Ogunjobi was available more often than not. He suited up for all 17 games in 2023 and 15 in 2024. With the Steelers, he posted a season-best three sacks in 2023 and finished this past year with 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Ogunjobi was one of two Steelers’ nominated for awards during Thursday’s NFL Honors. EDGE T.J. Watt was named finalist for Defensive Player of the Year but lost out to Armstead.