Kozora: My Takeaways From Omar Khan’s Media Tour

As we did with Art Rooney II last month, it’s worth recapping and taking inventory of what general manager Omar Khan said during his Tuesday media rounds at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Khan is good at saying lots of words without saying much of anything, but there are still a couple of overall takeaways worth summarizing.

1. Playmakers Are Coming – For Real This Time

As we wrote about yesterday, Khan’s word of the day was “playmaker.” As in, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have enough of them. That could mean a broad scope of additions, but certainly a receiver and probably a veteran. It could also include getting more explosive at running back, and heck, a tight end can’t be out of the question given Arthur Smith’s offensive structure.

Will you love who they add? Maybe, maybe not. But it won’t be the prolonged whimper 2024 brought.

2. Najee Harris Won’t Return

Though Khan kept the door open for Harris to return, that’s generally GM-speak for “don’t expect him back.” Last year, he left the “door open” for the Steelers to draft a quarterback and for the team to make a splash receiver trade. Neither happened.

The subtext tracks with what we’ve assumed since Harris’ fifth-year option was declined last May. Pittsburgh is looking for more playmaking from all skill positions, and Harris’ bruiser style doesn’t mesh. He’s likely to receive more interest and more money elsewhere.

3. Omar Is On The Same Page As Art Rooney – Or At Least Toeing The Company Line

Khan offered a similar comment as owner Art Rooney II, preferring to re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. There’s a good case for that being the smartest route, staying in-house and keeping continuity rather than exploring an unattractive group of outsiders.

Does Khan truly want to go down that road? Maybe. But at the least, Rooney is steering the ship to retain one of their 2024 quarterbacks. And if the owner wants it, the owner gets it.

4. Steelers Still Believe They Can Win Now

“Win now” is in the organization’s DNA. “Rebuilding” isn’t part of their vocabulary. So, Omar Khan’s confidence in the team being close to contending should come as no surprise. Wanting Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt to have playoff success, the only things missing on their Hall of Fame resumes, is driving this team towards making changes at the margins instead of hitting the reset button.

5. Nose Tackle Could Be On The Shopping List

It’s gotten less publicity than quarterback or receiver comments, but Khan stressed DL Keeanu Benton’s positional flexibility. It contrasts what DL Coach Karl Dunbar once said, calling Benton a nose tackle and not a defensive end. But that came before the Steelers’ run defense collapsed to close out 2024.

If the team is now truly open to kicking Benton out to end, that brings nose tackle into play along with the defensive tackle/end types. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant, Kentucky’s Deone Walker, and Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams become more viable, as do free agents like the Cincinnati Bengals’ B.J. Hill. Perhaps Benton can play left defensive end in base and still rush from the interior in sub-packages, which the Steelers used at a record rate this season.