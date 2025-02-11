Kordell Stewart: Justin Fields ‘Deserves The Opportunity’ To Finish The Job With Steelers

Justin Fields isn’t quite a “Slash” player, but he also isn’t the Steelers’ first dual-threat quarterback. Before Fields was even born, there was Kordell Stewart. And Stewart is watching what the Steelers do next with great interest, waiting for their quarterback decision.

Last season, the Steelers pursued Russell Wilson in free agency, later trading for Justin Fields as a backup. Due to injury, Fields started the first six games of the season. At that point, many felt the Steelers should keep him in the lineup, but Mike Tomlin turned to Wilson once he was healthy. That looked like a stroke of genius at first, but now many argue the Steelers should re-sign Justin Fields instead. You can probably count Kordell Stewart among them.

“I personally think [Justin] Fields deserves the opportunity considering his job there is incomplete”, Stewart told Jason Mackey for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about the Steelers’ quarterback situation. “Not against either. Would be OK with a competition. But I would love to see [Fields] have an opportunity to compete for the job again”.

Of course, the “either” is not likely to happen. Steelers president Art Rooney II all but said they would only re-sign one of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Not because they wouldn’t want to retain both, but because it would be too expensive to attempt it. And because they believe the one they don’t sign will earn a starter’s salary elsewhere in the NFL.

Kordell Stewart no doubt wonders what might have been had he played in today’s game. One of the original “mobile” quarterbacks, he threw for nearly 15,000 yards and rushed for close to 3,000. But the Steelers never fully built an offense around him, and he wants them to do that for Justin Fields. That is, if they re-sign and commit to him.

“I gave what I gave to the game”, Stewart said, reflecting as the former Steelers quarterback watches the Justin Fields-like prospects carve out a new meaning of quarterback play in the NFL. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t like we see today. The Steelers have an opportunity to keep a Justin Fields. Think about that for a second. It’s a great thing. The work wasn’t done in vain”.

Kordell Stewart admits that he has his moments where he joins others in wondering what if he had the opportunity to play in today’s game, whether with the Steelers or elsewhere. Would he be today’s Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts? And what could Justin Fields be if a competent offense fully embraced everything he is and could be?