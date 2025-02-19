Kinkhabwala: Members Of Steelers Organization Believe Justin Fields Can Become ‘High-Level Quarterback’

Though entering his fifth NFL season with the shine of being a former first-round pick long gone, Justin Fields might be a late bloomer. That’s reportedly how members of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization feel about him. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday afternoon, CBS Sports’ reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala relayed that message as the franchise decides on who their quarterback of 2025 will be.

“I do feel very, very strongly that the sentiment from people inside the building whose responsibility is to lead this team, that they feel Justin Fields really truly has a chance to be a high-level quarterback,” Kinkhabwala told The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “And they would like to see him back.”

Of course, she doesn’t name specific references. Could it be OC Arthur Smith, who seemed high on Fields and eager to keep him in the lineup before Mike Tomlin pulled the plug in Week 7? Reports indicate owner Art Rooney II prefers Russell Wilson, but he’s an owner more likely to defer to the coaching staff than others. Mike Tomlin’s feelings are unknown despite speculation he prefers Fields, rumors that appear to be inferred and not well-grounded.

Justin Fields flashed the traits that once made him the 11th overall pick. His athleticism is elite and he can make plays with his legs that few quarterbacks can. He finished second on the team with five rushing scores, all of which came over his first six weeks. Defenses have to play mobile quarterbacks like him differently against the run, forced to account for him in their run fits and in coverage. Teams are more apt to play zone to keep eyes on him and “mush rush” to keep quarterbacks in the pocket.

He also cleaned up bad habits. Lower-body mechanics improved, accuracy improved, and turnovers were reduced. Pittsburgh kept plenty of structure around him and didn’t ask much of Justin Fields, but his response showed how easily he can be coached.

Ultimately, we don’t know which direction the team is headed. Even if they prefer the talent of one quarterback, Wilson or Fields, the contract could still be an obstacle, as could other teams getting into the market and potentially offering more money. The legal tampering period doesn’t open until March 10, but back-channel conversations will take place at the Combine. In 2022, it became a foregone conclusion that Mitch Trubisky would be signed by the Steelers, an outcome that proved true minutes into free agency.

Kinkhabwala hasn’t been shy to praise Justin Fields while questioning Wilson’s motives, so her words should be taken with some measure of salt. But she’s reported about the Steelers and AFC North for a decade, so her commentary shouldn’t be ignored either. Ultimately, the answer should come in the next few weeks.