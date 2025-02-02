Kimes: ‘It Wasn’t Just The Quarterback’ That Led To The Steelers Collapse

The Steelers have a quarterback problem. After another season of tumultuous play at the position, the team is once again left with a giant question mark at the most important spot in sports. But at the end of the day, football is a team game, and their team is far from complete.

In a recent episode of The Mina Kimes Show, Kimes spoke about the Steelers’ disappointing end to the season saying, “It was obvious it wasn’t just the quarterback.”

She then continued, explaining that the Steelers’ best path this offseason may be to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields and focus on improving the team in other areas.

“There’s a lot of work to be done on this team still… Corner is a real problem for them. Offensive line… and then receiver is another area that they can address and worry about the quarterback after things are a little bit improved.”

After watching teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills duke it out in the playoffs, it’s clear the Steelers are currently operating in a different class. Part of that is surely the quarterback position. Don’t get me wrong, having Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen certainly helps, but the supporting cast of the upper echelons teams also trumps anything Pittsburgh has to offer.

With so many question marks at quarterback in the draft this year and the Steelers picking at 21, the team likely won’t go in that direction in the first round, instead opting to retain one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Luckily for the Steelers, the draft is deep in most areas that they need help in. Specifically the cornerback class and defensive line class both boast a boatload of talent that should bleed over to day two. As for wide receivers, there are a handful of solid wide receiver two options for Pittsburgh to take a look at.

Kimes did make a quick note of targeting Chris Godwin in free agency after pointing out the receiver position as a need for the Steelers. Obviously Godwin is a great player, who would instantly enhance Pittsburgh’s passing game, but I wonder how interested they would be in an aging veteran who is coming off of a dislocated ankle injury.

Whatever the team decides, the quarterback position likely won’t look drastically different next season, with one of Fields or Wilson likely to be under center in Week 1 for the Steelers as they look to address their other needs early in the draft.