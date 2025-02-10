Kenny Pickett Enters Super Bowl LIX Late In Game As Eagles Roll Chiefs

I figured there was a chance that QB Kenny Pickett could enter the game today off the bench, but likely because of an injury. Instead, he is entering because of the blowout nature of this game with 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs 40-14.

.@kennypickett10 is in at quarterback for Philly 📺: #SBLIX on FOX

📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/YFsjA20Tuj — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

Pickett will get a Super Bowl ring. Had you told Steelers fans three years ago that Pickett would be playing snaps in the Super Bowl they would have been ecstatic. Even more so if you told them that he would end up with a Super Bowl ring. The only problem is, it’s for the Eagles and not the Steelers, and he isn’t even the starter.

It’s been a bizarre last year for Pickett, but here he is taking snaps in the Super Bowl, something he would have been nowhere near doing if he remained in Pittsburgh.

Pickett was the Steelers first-round pick in 2022 before requesting a trade out of town when the Steelers signed Russell Wilson for $1.21 million. The irony is, Wilson missed the first six games. Pickett would have ended up starting more games in Pittsburgh, but he wouldn’t have this Super Bowl LIX victory.

He didn’t play much this season, but he did see meaningful snaps in two games, including one start. He also closed out three games that were blowouts much like tonight.

One of the Eagles’ only losses of the season was in a game that Pickett played nearly the entire game against the Washington Commanders in a close, 36-33 divisional matchup. He also played 68-percent of the snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in a 41-7 victory the following week.

Pickett has one more year left on his rookie contract. We will see if the Eagles keep him around for the duration of the contract. They should have a solid chance at making a run at next year’s Super Bowl, too.