Kaboly Thinks Russell Wilson More Likely To Be Steelers’ 2025 QB Than Justin Fields

Despite reports of a rift between QB Russell Wilson and OC Arthur Smith, the door isn’t shut on Wilson returning and entering 2025 as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. In fact, beat writer Mark Kaboly thinks it’s more likely than Justin Fields. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday, Kaboly gave the edge to Wilson to re-sign.

“I’m gonna say Russell Wilson,” Kaboly told Joe Starkey and Bob Pompeani when asked who will be the Steelers’ 2025 starter.

Ever since the season ended, Wilson has continually expressed a desire to remain with the team. His relationship with Smith might not be the best but a second year working together could engender trust and more freedom, especially knowing Wilson missed almost all of training camp with a calf injury. Crucial developmental time between a new quarterback and coordinator.

Wilson also wants to avoid playing on his third team in three seasons having to start over in a new city and new system. He could reunite with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, but the brand of football new Raiders OC Chip Kelly brings is far different from the scheme Arthur Smith runs. Wilson also respects Mike Tomlin and after a tough year in Denver, knows the value of having a strong relationship with the head coach.

Still, Kaboly believes Wilson’s return will be dictated by the invisible hand of the market more than anything else.

“Russell Wilson doesn’t have any other options and I think Justin Fields would definitely. I have a feeling he’s gonna have better options somewhere else,” he said. “That’s why I pick Russell.”

Fields and Wilson make up two of the top three pending free agent quarterbacks of the offseason. They join Sam Darnold, who could re-sign in Minnesota. If so and given a weak quarterback class, Fields could draw far more interest than a year ago when the league – including the Steelers – viewed him as a backup. He progressed in six starts with Pittsburgh and could draw interest from a quarterback-needy team like the Tennessee Titans or even the Raiders.

A decade older with declining mobility, Wilson may only have two choices. The Steelers and maybe the Raiders. That could lower Wilson’s price tag and make him more appealing to Pittsburgh.

“Two for 30. Get out of it after one,” Kaboly predicted of Wilson’s contract terms.

That averages out to $15 million per season, which would make Wilson one of the lowest-paid starters on non-rookie contracts. Barely more than the $12.5 million per season Gardner Minshew II netted with the Raiders a season ago. Kaboly’s guess feels low but if Wilson has no other options, the Steelers will hold all the leverage.