Kaboly: Steelers Shouldn’t Draft QB At No. 21, Would Likely Be ‘Worse Than Kenny Pickett’

Yet again, the offseason begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers needing a quarterback. They have nobody of starting caliber signed for the 2025 season at the position, so they’ll need to bring one in via free agency or the draft. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, their two starters in 2024, are both free agents, but they might still be the best two options in a weak free agency class.

The draft presents another opportunity as well. The Steelers have a lot of holes to fill, but landing their potential quarterback of the future sounds appetizing for a franchise that hasn’t had any semblance of consistency at the position since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Unfortunately, with the 21st overall pick, they find themselves in a tough spot. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly doesn’t think the Steelers should even think of taking a quarterback in the first round.

“It doesn’t make sense that they would go that route whatsoever,” Kaboly said via Kaboly + Mack on YouTube. “Twenty-first overall pick for a quarterback that’s probably worse than Kenny Pickett. I’m not wasting that pick there. Especially when you got other needs right there, receiver, defensive line, cornerback, or whatever.”

The Steelers have one of the least favorable selections to grab a quarterback in this draft class. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the consensus top two at the position, are almost guaranteed to be gone within the first 10 picks. After those two, there’s a drop-off. Players like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Will Howard and Dillon Gabriel are in the next tier. Yet, they’re more suited as a Day-2 pick. At the moment, drafting one of them with the 21st pick would be a reach.

With those quarterbacks, it’s going to be more of a project. Since the Steelers’ core group of players are starting to age, Pittsburgh might not have time for that. That’s a large part of the reason the franchise seems likely to bring back either Wilson or Fields, as each was able to win at times in 2024.

As Kaboly alludes to, there are also other areas the Black and Gold should address. Instead of reaching for a quarterback out of desperation, the Steelers could fill a hole at receiver, defensive line, or cornerback. Those feel like more realistic scenarios.

A franchise quarterback would certainly be fun. Unfortunately, multiple 10-7 seasons in a row make it hard to find one.