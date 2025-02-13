Kaboly Sees Role For Deebo Samuel In Pittsburgh: ‘I Think He Fits In Perfectly’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has been stagnant, to say the least, over the past few seasons. Most of the reason for that is because they just don’t have much talent on that side of the ball. George Pickens can be a game-changer when he wants to be, but he’s really the only playmaker the Steelers have. However, with Deebo Samuel finding his name in trade rumors this week, the Steelers might have a chance to add more offensive talent.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly believes Samuel would be a great fit with the Steelers. He shared his thoughts Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan.

“Oh, I’d definitely go for Deebo Samuel,” Kaboly said after being asked whether he’d prefer Samuel or Cooper Kupp. “I don’t even care [that] he’s not signed through next year. I would just make it a one-year deal, one-year type of situation right here. I think he fits in absolutely perfectly with how Arthur Smith runs his offense or wants to run his offense.”

Samuel certainly would be an interesting gadget for Smith’s offense. The 49ers use him in a variety of ways as he’s a true dual threat, contributing in the run and pass game. Over the course of his six-year career, Samuel’s accumulated 4,792 receiving yards and 1,143 rushing yards.

Samuel did take a step back in 2024. He had 670 receiving yards, averaging just 44.7 in 15 games. He also had his lowest rushing output since 2020, with just 136 yards on the ground. At 29, Samuel’s efforts as a running back have caused him to pick up more wear and tear than some other top receivers his age.

Samuel’s lackluster season might be a sign that his production will drop going forward. Or he might just be struggling alongside the rest of the offense. Still, trading for Samuel has complications. There’s a decent chance the 49ers will have to take on some of that financial responsibility to get anything worthwhile in return. Our own Dave Bryan broke that situation down in a more complete way.

Going further, Kaboly pointed to the fit with George Pickens as one reason Samuel could be a good addition.

“I love the way he [Deebo Samuel] blocks in the interior,” Kaboly said. “He would be a good number two, or at least a 1B to George Pickens. Pair those two together. I think that’s by far the best combination they could do right now.”

At the very least, Samuel would bring much more talent to the offense. If the Steelers can get him without overpaying, he’d be an improvement over what they’ve got right now. However, Pittsburgh could look to bolster the position through the draft as well. For now, it’s a situation to keep an eye on.