Kaboly Predicts Russell Wilson Re-Signs With Steelers, Justin Fields Finds ‘More Money’ Elsewhere

With the start of the new league years roughly two weeks away, the Pittsburgh Steelers should soon provide answers to their long-standing quarterback question. While nothing is known, beat reporter Mark Kaboly now predicts Russell Wilson will pick up where he left off as the team’s 2025 starter.

Giving his take on KDKA’s Sunday night #1 Cochran Sports Show, host Bob Pompeani asked each panelist to predict who will start for the Steelers next season. Kaboly echoed the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Jason Mackey’s chose of Wilson.

“I think I agree with him,” Kaboly said, referring to Mackey. “I think I agree with him. I think Justin’s gonna find more money, more opportunity, a better place somewhere else.”

Though far from an official report, it’s a change in opinion from Kaboly’s most recent take. On February 14, he still gave the edge to Fields being more likely to return, referring to Wilson as “Plan B” even as he strongly implied owner Art Rooney II prefers Wilson over Fields.

It’s possible Kaboly still feels that way if he thinks Fields will simply get a better opportunity elsewhere. An unrestricted free agent who won’t be franchise-tagged, the Steelers can hope to sign anyone they want but can’t make Fields stay. If a team outbids Pittsburgh or if Fields simply likes another organization’s roster, he could walk out the door March 12 and put pen to paper elsewhere.

This week’s NFL Combine will serve as the first real opportunity for Fields’ agent to determine his market. The week in Indy is a chance for the entire league to meet in one place. Nearly every coach, general manager, key decision maker, and player’s agent is in town not just to scout the rookie class but get a jumpstart on free agency.

While tampering is technically illegal, it’s rarely enforced by the league and bar top conversations leave no paper trail. Typically, buzz begins to form during and after the week. Who is interested, who isn’t, and where some of the most marquee names are expected to fall or at least be pursued. Some of it is noise, some of it are lies, but some of it will turn true. In 2022, the Steelers signing QB Mitch Trubisky felt like formality before officially happening minutes into the new league year, though Combine reports overestimated the size of his contract.

The third panelist on the show, 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, predicted the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford would be the Steelers’ starter. Rumors have turned more concrete with news of the Rams allowing Stafford to gauge his value with other teams. Reporters caution it’s not an official trade request but it sure feels like a foot out of town. And to Kaboly, Fields feels like he’s out the door.