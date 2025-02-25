Kaboly Doubts Extension Gets Done With WR George Pickens

For the Pittsburgh Steelers and George Pickens, “nothing” could be the main takeaway from the 2025 offseason. Despite rumors of trades and the possibility of inking Pickens to a long-term deal, beat reporter Mark Kaboly believes status quo will win out. No extension, no trade.

“I don’t think they’re going to get a deal done,” Kaboly said on the Zach Gelb show Tuesday. “I don’t think that’s in their plans. Over the history of the Steelers, they’ve extended three wide receivers in their history past one contract. I think Hines Ward one, Diontae Johnson two…Antonio Brown.”

Precedent isn’t what’s keeping Pickens from netting a long-term deal. Concerns over his maturity and locker room fit are the driving reasons why a deal probably won’t happen this summer. For all the talent he has, Pickens has shown to be an equally large headache and the Steelers will use all the runway afforded to them to evaluate before backing up big money.

Speaking to reporters today, GM Omar Khan struck an optimistic tone for Pickens but said nothing concrete about working on a long-term deal. Last month, owner Art Rooney II ‘s verbiage strongly hinted the team isn’t expected to begin negotiations this summer. But he also referred to the Steelers needing a No. 2 receiver, implying Pickens would remain as the team’s No. 1.

How Pickens reacts to the absence of a deal is anyone’s guess. He could follow Brandon Aiyuk’s playbook of letting his feelings be known on social media through Instagram posts and podcast interview. Skipping OTAs is likely and a training camp hold-in is possible.

But for Pickens to get paid on the other side of 2025, he’ll need to hit the ground running, giving him plenty of incentive to go through the summer paces to be at his best Week 1. RB Najee Harris didn’t sandbag a rep this summer despite going into his contract year. Nor did TE Pat Freiermuth, though he was ultimately rewarded prior to Week 1.