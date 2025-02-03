Kaboly: Art Rooney II Doesn’t Want To Be ‘The Guy Known To Get Rid Of Mike Tomlin’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in football purgatory. For the fourth time in five years, they’re experiencing playoff disappointment. That leaves Art Rooney II’s franchise with more questions than answers.

Regarding those questions, there are a lot of directions the team could go. Some fans are frustrated with the lack of change over the past five years. Fans are upset with Mike Tomlin after yet another playoff loss. They’re also frustrated with the Rooney family, after Art’s brother Jim talked about the Steelers ‘outperforming the mean’ earlier this offseason.

All things considered, the fanbase is ready for some change. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly doesn’t think that change will be happening at the head coach level anytime soon, at least not with Art in charge of the franchise. Kaboly joined 93.7 The Fan on Monday to share his thoughts.

“Maybe if Tomlin has two garbage years, or a garbage year where it’s six wins, then maybe that is the time,” Kaboly said of the prospect of moving on from Tomlin. “Personally, I just don’t think that Art wants to be the guy known to get rid of Mike Tomlin. That’s just a personal opinion.”

Since Tomlin was hired before the 2007 season, he’s been tied together with the Rooney family. They’ve overseen quite a successful two-decade period, with the Steelers avoiding any losing seasons during that time. However, Pittsburgh is now in a precarious spot. Do you continue to roll with Tomlin, accepting the possibility that his message may be wearing thin? Or do you make the monumental decision to move on from only the third head coach since 1967, and one of the better coaches in the history of the league?

Kaboly doesn’t think Art wants to be known as the person to make that decision. Looking at the NFL landscape, there are a lot of examples of teams struggling to find their way. All of those teams have something in common, and it’s a lack of stability in the head coach’s office. If Art was to move on from Tomlin, he’d run the risk of seeing the Steelers potentially fall into disarray.

However, Art is now 72. His time in charge of the franchise won’t extend too far into the future. The likely heir to the throne is Dan Rooney Jr. Kaboly thinks when that transition eventually happens, it will be a gradual one, rather than a sudden change.

“He’s gonna be slowly handing more and more things over to Danny [Dan Rooney Jr.],” Kaboly said. “And before you know it, you’re gonna open the media guide one day, and it’s gonna say ‘President Dan Rooney Jr.’… It’s gonna be slowly, gradually giving power over to his son.”

The scenario Kaboly presents here makes sense, and it’s probably what will happen. Art will want to still have a say in things going forward, and it makes sense to ease Dan into the role. Once that transition does happen, though, Steelers fans may see more change than they do just yet.