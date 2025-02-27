Justin Tucker And His Wife Issue Statements Denying Allegations Of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker has found himself the subject of an NFL investigation after 16 massage therapists accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massages from 2012-2016. Tucker initially denied the allegations when they first surfaced, calling them “unequivocally false,” and he and his wife both issued statements to OutKick further denying the allegations.

Read Tucker’s full statement via OutKick below.

Tucker’s wife, Amanda, also issued a statement to OutKick.

“The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully.”

Amanda Bass Tucker also said that she had recommended some of the spas to Tucker, and the two had received couples massages together. The two had dated since college and got married in 2015, so the alleged inappropriate behavior would’ve occurred while they were together.

OutKick also presented documents from one of the spas where Tucker was accused of inappropriate behavior, stating they received no knowledge of any complaints against him, and documents from two of the other spas, including an email to Tucker, that implied Tucker was not banned from the spas and was welcomed as a customer. However, none of the documents used by OutKick had any proof that Tucker wasn’t actually banned from the spas.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the accusations against Tucker “serious and concerning” during an interview at the NFL Combine yesterday and also confirmed he had spoken to NFL investigators. NFL investigators have also reportedly spoken to some masseuses who accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior.

While Tucker has repeatedly denied the accusations, his future in Baltimore likely hinges on the result of the NFL investigation. If the NFL finds him guilty of wrongdoing, he will likely be suspended, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ravens move on from him. At his Combine press conference yesterday, John Harbaugh said that the team is scouting kickers in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in preparation for potentially moving on from Tucker.

The NFL’s all-time leader in field goal percentage, Justin Tucker is coming off his worst season as a pro. He made just 22-30 field goal attempts and was also just 6-11 on field goals from 50+ yards out, and he missed two field goals in Baltimore’s Week 11 loss against the Steelers.

DeCosta said that the Ravens will wait for the results of the NFL investigation before making a decision on Tucker’s future, but at this point, it would be a surprise if he remained on their roster in 2025.