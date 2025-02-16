Justin Tucker Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior By Seven More Massage Therapists

Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker already faced allegations of sexual misconduct by nine different massage therapists, but seven more have come forward and accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior, bringing the total to 16 massage therapists who have come forward to accuse Tucker. The Baltimore Banner, who broke the initial story on Tucker, wrote about the seven new accusers, who had similar stories as the previous accusers, with Tucker having an erection during the massage an intentionally exposing his genitals.

All 16 women said that the behavior occurred between 2012 and 2016. The NFL said that they would look into the accusations against Tucker, and the Ravens also could make a decision on his future. The latest allegations bring the number of spas that Tucker allegedly was inappropriate at up to eight.

Tucker’s coming off what was considered a down year for him, but he’s still regarded as one of the best kickers of the era. He has the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards and he’s the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but the allegations could tarnish his reputation. The Banner writes that Tucker’s reputation as a “wholesome renaissance man” is now called into question.

“As the chorus of allegations grows, it could threaten Tucker’s long reputation as a wholesome Renaissance man. The most accurate kicker in NFL history, Tucker is a devout Catholic who crosses himself before each kick, a classically trained opera singer and the spokesperson for the Royal Farms chain. Fans know him as a devoted husband and father whom they spot at grocery stores, sporting events and playgrounds around the region.”

There’s little doubt that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta will be asked about the allegations against Tucker the next time they speak, which should be at the NFL Combine at the end of the month. After Harbaugh took such a hard stance against Deshaun Watson for similar allegations, his response on Justin Tucker will be interesting.

Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for the NFL after over two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massages. With that precedent set, if the NFL finds that Tucker is guilty of what he’s accused of doing, he could be looking at a suspension that knocks him out for over half the season if he remains in Baltimore.